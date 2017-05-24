Celebrate National Wine Day with 10 TV Characters Who Appreciate the Good Stuff

Thursday is National Wine Day , which is a convenient excuse to sip wine solo or with pals.

It's not actually a time-honored tradition, but who's going to stand in your way if you decide today's the official day to enjoy a glass? Whether you go for full-bodied reds or crisp whites, it's time for everyone to say cheers. Here to help toast to the day's festivities are 10 television characters who would never pass up a glass.

Let each of them serve as your grape muses. Happy National Wine day everybody.

Working on your night cheese is fine, but Liz Lemon of 30 Rock knows after you've drained a wine bottle to its dregs, it's the perfect microphone.

Olivia Pope of Scandal has the most aspirational career woman drinking style.

Betty Draper of Mad Men enjoyed alienating members of her household while holding a delicious glass of Westchester wine.

Titus Andromedon of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt turned wine into a lifestyle with his ode to Pinot Noir . Actor Tituss Burgess brought it all the way home when he launched an actual line of fine wines .

In her glamorous but stressful life, Cookie from Empire turns to wine as a conversation suppressant in uncomfortable situations.

Amy Schumer paid tribute to Friday Night Lights when she played the coach's wife with this reasonably sized glass on Inside Amy Schumer .

For the peers of Big Little Lies , wine was always in the mix.

I have 3 episodes left of #BigLittleLies... such a great show. Trying my hardest to avoid spoilers!!! Time to get wine & start the binge. pic.twitter.com/2dojpWM2fc - Steph (@stephcohen__) April 4, 2017

Tyrion's cup runneth over on Game of Thrones , another show that spawned a line of fine wines.

Here in broad daylight, another Thrones powerhouse Cersei Lannister revels in the destruction of enemies with a spot of wine.

But the ruthless Claire Underwood of House of Cards did it first.

