New Jersey

New Jersey Teacher Who Called Student a 'Loser' on Facebook Gets License Suspended

Associated Press
3:38 PM ET

(WOODBRIDGE, N.J.) — A longtime New Jersey high school teacher who called a student a "loser" in a Facebook post has had her teaching license suspended for two years.

The state Board of Education took the action against Paula Weckesser this month. She had been fired by the Woodbridge School District for a "prolonged period" of misconduct.

Weckesser had taught math in the district for 30 years.

Officials say Weckesser made the "loser" remark in response to a student's comment.

Besides the Facebook posting, officials say she ridiculed a student whose native language was not English. She also was regularly late and let her cellphone ring while students took a state exam.

Her attorney argued she should not lose her teaching certificate, but "maybe it was right she lost her job."

