Politics
Search
Sign In
remembrancePittsburgh Steelers Executive Dan Rooney Dies at 84
Pittsburgh Steelers Host Super Bowl XLV Pep Rally
spaceNASA Reveals New Hints of Life in Space
Incoming: An artist's rendering of Cassini swooping through the frost plumes of Enceladus
intelligenceCIA Director Mike Pompeo Calls WikiLeaks a 'Hostile Intelligence Agency'
Rep. Mike Pompeo, R-Kan., nominee for director of the Central Intelligence Agency, testifies during his Senate Select Intelligence Committee confirmation hearing in Dirksen Building, January 12, 2017.
celebrities6 Reasons Why Chrissy Teigen's Mom Is the Internet's New Favorite
BuzzFoto Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - November 24, 2015
Trump Holds Joint Press Conf. With King Abdullah II Of Jordan At White House
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with King Abdullah II of Jordan in the Rose Garden of the White House April 5, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Mark Wilson—Getty Images
White House

The White House Wants to Know If You Want to Eliminate the White House

Abigail Abrams
4:20 PM ET

President Trump wants to know exactly which federal agencies you'd eliminate.

The White House has launched a website asking Americans to take a survey about which agencies they would like to reform and eliminate. The list of options includes many of the usual targets from Republican politicians, including the Department of Energy and the National Endowment for the Arts.

But it's also fairly comprehensive, including some government agencies you might not expect: the CIA, the FBI, the Pentagon, the departments of Homeland Security and Justice, the National Security Council and even the White House itself.

As an online poll that can be easily gamed, the survey is hardy scientific, but it could be a useful tool for the White House to push its own ideas down the road.

The Trump Administration has offered up drastic cuts in his proposed budget that would get rid of or severely limit a number of government agencies and programs. The survey follows the Trump administration’s guidance to federal agencies on Wednesday, ordering them to begin planning for deep budget cuts.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME