Politics
Search
Sign In
public healthThe Number of Mumps Cases in Texas Just Hit a 20-Year High
mumps
Exercise/FitnessWhy Running Is Such Perfect Cardio
Female athlete running on track, low section, focus on shadow
moviesThe True Story Behind The Lost City of Z
Film Review The Lost City of Z
animalsUnpublished Rabbit Photos From the LIFE Archives Put Bunnies in the Spotlight
Long Island Rabbit Breeders Association Rabbit show, circa 1943.
Donald Trump

Some Women Who Backed President Trump May Be Having Second Thoughts

Charlotte Alter
9:54 AM ET

Some women who voted for President Trump may be having doubts, according to a recent focus group.

Although they're not yet regretting their vote, many female Trump voters were discouraged by Trump's rollout of the failed health care bill and disappointed by his proposed budget, which would cut funding for programs that help children and the elderly, such as after-school programs and Meals on Wheels.

The focus groups, which were conducted by Democracy Corps on behalf of Women's Voices Women Vote Action Fund, collected observations from 52 women in battleground states where there was disappointing turnout for Democrats in 2016 and in midterm elections.

The researchers found that when presented with the Congressional Budget Office's findings about the AHCA and Trump's proposed budget, the women who voted for Trump didn't push back, which is how many Trump voters have previously responded when presented with negative information about him. Instead, voters expressed doubts about the health plan and budget, and concern that Trump's wealth — which was such an asset to him during the election — may be impeding his ability to understand their needs.

"During the campaign, his wealth worked for him: he was an independent actor, he couldn’t be influenced the same way, he didn’t need the money, all those arguments were powerful," says Page Gardner, founder and president of Women's Voices Women Vote Action Fund. "You now see that his wealth has become in some ways a negative for him. Because if he’s proposing all these cuts which they can’t understand, the wealth is now ‘he doesn’t understand my life, he’s lived a pampered life, he doesn’t get it, he’s never walked in my shoes.'"

"That’s very important I think, because these are voters who voted for him because they thought he understood their frustration and their needs," she said.

Gardner said the Clinton voters in the focus group appeared extra energized by the Trump presidency so far, a sentiment that could bode well for Democrats in the 2018 midterms. Even in groups where they were outnumbered by Trump supporters, the anti-Trump participants were so vocal that focus group moderators had to coax the Trump supporters into the discussion. The takeaway, according to the report on the focus groups, was that women who supported Trump are having some serious doubts. They still supported his "straight-shooter" approach and wanted him to deal with immigration and border control, but they also called him a "hot head," "egotistical," and worried his lack of experience in foreign affairs could "lead to war."

When presented with the Congressional Budget Office's report on the health care bill, which concluded that the plan would cut $833 billion from Medicaid care for seniors and disabled people and leave 24 million people uninsured by 2026, women in the focus group called the plan "scary," "unsettling," and "ridiculous." Even Trump voters did not push back on the veracity of the CBO's assessment or try to defend the bill, Gardner said.

Other polls have shown Trump's support eroding since he took office, but pollsters at Quinnipiac, which released a poll earlier this month, say that so far they haven't seen a significant drop in Trump support among women who voted for him.

"The women who voted for him are staying with him," says Tim Malloy of Quinnipiac.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME