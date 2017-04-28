11 Times Will and Kate Were Relatable Royal Parents

Prince William and Kate Middleton, better known as the heir to the throne of England and the Duchess of Cambridge will celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary on Saturday. Over the course of their much-photographed marriage, the lockstep couple have proved to be a paragon of royal perfection, from Kate's cool under pressure to Will's diplomatic charm. And let's not forget about the kids: Prince George and Princess Charlotte have proved endlessly photogenic, which is about all you can ask of toddlers in the public eye. But despite the picture-perfect appearance of this family, there have been plenty of times they've proved themselves to be pleasantly relatable to the rest of of us plebeians.
When they described their perfect night of takeout and TV
Despite their access to all of the top restaurants and nightlife experiences in the world, at the end of the day Will and Kate might just want to be able to put their feet up at home with some takeout and TV. In an interview with BBC Radio One, the couple shared that they're big fans of smash hits Homeland and Game of Thrones, just like the rest of the TV-watching universe. And when it comes to food they'd carry out, it's curry all the way, in classic British style.
When they opened up about mental health
Recently, the pair and Prince Harry have become even more open about important issues like mental health, peeling back the traditional Brit's stiff upper lip to advocate for paying more attention to mental health issues and sharing their own struggles with grief and parenting. They've been partnering with Heads Together, an organization encouraging conversation to combat stigma. Besides grappling with the grief surrounding his mother Princess Diana's death, even Will had comments about the difficulties facing new parents, proving that even royals with help don't always find it easy.
"There’s no rule book. There’s no training that teaches you how to do it," he said of his experience as a father. "You just learn from previous generations and hope that you can translate it into what, you know, what you want to do.”
When they admitted to being Coldplay fans
Everyone loves a little Chris Martin and "Viva la Vida" in their lives, the royal couple included. They even spent an evening at Coldplay's big stadium show at Wembley recently, no doubt singing along and swaying to the nostalgic chords of "Yellow."
When they sipped some pints
Kate and Will are required to attend all kinds of large-scale, traditional state events. But that doesn't mean they can't enjoy themselves as they partake in the festivities and formalities. For St. Patrick's Day, the couple participated in a military parade full of pomp and circumstance — and afterwards hung out at the barracks with soldiers and sipped on some classic pints of Guinness beer. Who said day drinking was out for royals?
When Kate shared the challenges of motherhood
Princess Kate has recently made it a priority to shed light on her role as wife and mother, publicly describing the adjustments she's dealt with raising Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, 1.
“Nothing can really prepare you for you the sheer overwhelming experience of what it means to become a mother. It is full of complex emotions of joy, exhaustion, love, and worry, all mixed together,” she explained at an event in March as part of the Heads Together campaign. “Your fundamental identity changes overnight. You go from thinking of yourself as primarily an individual, to suddenly being a mother, first and foremost." She admitted to a "lack of confidence" and feeling ignorant at times, even with the support she has at home.
When they let George stay up for a special occasion
Sometimes, parents must bend strict bedtime rules for their kids in order to accommodate a special occasion or evening visitor. When you're Prince George, that late-night visitor might just be President Barack Obama. During the U.S. leader's visit to the U.K. in April 2016, Will and Kate decided to go lax on little George and let him meet Obama in person, resulting in an iconic image of Obama and the young, robed prince shaking hands. It might have been tough to get him back to sleep after that kind of excitement.
When they made good use of balloons and bubbles
The royal kids may have quite the pedigree, but as it turns out, they're just as easily entertained as any other one-year-old and three-year-old. During a festive event at an official visit to Canada, Kate and Will gave Prince George and Princess Charlotte some fun by letting them play with balloons and bubbles, those classic and mesmerizing tools of the parenting trade.
When they encountered a tantrum
Just like any other family, the royal duo's children can get emotional as children do. It just so happens that any tantrums thrown by George or Charlotte are often publicized on a much larger stage. For Prince George's first official royal engagement last summer at an Air Force event, the normally well-behaved toddler had a moment of misbehavior. But, pros that they are, Kate and Will managed to coax him back to good spirits after giving him a pair of protective headphones and soothing him.
When they hit up public museums
Kate and Will's life may look like a parade of state events, but they also make time to visit public spots like London's Natural History Museum. In fact, that's where they took Prince George on one of his first public outings, a year after his birth, where they hung out with the butterflies. Kate — who studied art history in college — is also a patron of the National Portrait Gallery, which she's visited multiple times.
When they organized a family holiday photo
It's not easy wrangling your brood into position for that much-dreaded annual ordeal: the taking of the holiday photo. It's especially not easy when you're wearing many layers of cold-weather ski gear and it's snowing heavily. But it must be done, especially when you're public figures like Kate and Will with a nation looking up to you. Luckily, the royal couple managed to pull it off during a vacation in the French Alps. They'd also previously had success in simpler environments.
When they enjoyed some friendly competition
Not afraid to face off in public, the royal couple went up against each other in a charity race at a track. The husband and wife that work out together stay together, right? They even high-fived before the whistle blew, proving that team work — and a little friendly, endorphin-producing competition — makes the dream work.