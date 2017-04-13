U.S.
Search
Sign In
animalsA Scorpion Stung a Passenger on a United Flight
Scorpion found in Riverside, California, identified as Anuroctonus pococki, in the family Iluridae
animalsYou Can't Eat Cats and Dogs in Taiwan Anymore
Super Typhoon Nepartak Hits Taiwan
PoliticsPresident Trump Shows He's 'Flexible'
Capitol
Late Night TelevisionJimmy Kimmel Has Several Vacation Ideas for Bill O'Reilly Including Hell
Aviation

David Dao's Daughter Says the United Airlines Incident 'Sickened' His Family

Melissa Chan
Updated: 11:39 AM ET | Originally published: 11:33 AM ET

An attorney for Dr. David Dao, the passenger who was forcibly removed from a United Airlines flight Sunday, warned of a likely lawsuit against the company Thursday as he condemned the airline for using “unreasonable force and violence” to remove Dao.

Crystal Dao Pepper, one of Dao’s daughters, said her family was “horrified” to see her 69-year-old father on video being violently dragged out of his seat and down the aisle of a United Airlines flight after he refused to give up his seat to a United crew member.

“It has been a very difficult time for our entire family, especially my dad,” she said at a news conference with his lawyers. “What happened to my dad should have never happened to any human being regardless of the circumstance. We were horrified and shocked and sickened to learn what had happened to him and see what had happened to him. We hope that in the future nothing like this happens again.”

“Seeing it on video made those emotions exacerbated,” she added.

Dao lost his two front teeth, broke his nose and suffered a “significant concussion” from the incident, which ignited intense outrage across the globe. Dao was discharged from the hospital late last night and has "absolutely zippo memory" of the confrontation, said Thomas Demetrio, one of the lawyers representing Dao.

“He’s shaken,” Demetrio said, adding that Dao will undergo reconstructive surgery. The attorney accused United of repeating a pattern of bullying its paying customers and suggested Dao’s legal team may pursue legal action to spur an “international discussion” on how airlines should treat its passengers.

“We want fairness in how people treat us. We want respect and we want dignity. That’s it,” Demetrio said at the news conference.

“Will there be a lawsuit? Yes, probably,” he added.

Demetrio said he wants Dao to become a champion in the upcoming battle against maltreatment by airlines. "I hope that’s what happens. I hope he becomes a poster child for all of us," he said. "Someone’s got to."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME