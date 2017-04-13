U.S.
Florida

Wild Horse Goes After Gator at Florida State Park

Associated Press
11:38 AM ET

(MICANOPY, FLA.) — Visitors to a state park in Florida got a dramatic glimpse at the wild kingdom when a wild horse attacked an alligator.

Krystal Berry was one of several park goers who took video of the attack at Paynes Prairie State Park Wednesday. She tells Tampa's WTVT-TV that she was part of a group who spotted wild horses grazing alongside a path. She says the alligator came up beside them and stopped.

Video she posted to Facebook shows one of the horses kicking the alligator, which then began to move. The horse then doubled back and repeatedly kicked the reptile, nearly turning it over. The alligator then went on its way.

Berry writes on Facebook that there were "no clear signs of distress" when they left the area.

Horse attacking a gator at Paynes Prairie. I'm still shaking.Also: I did contact the reserve to check on the horse and gator. There were no clear signs of distress / bleeding when we left the site.“To use this video in a commercial player or in broadcasts, please email licensing@storyful.com”

Posted by Krystal M. Berry on Wednesday, April 12, 2017
