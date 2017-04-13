Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
animalsA Scorpion Stung a Passenger on a United Flight
Scorpion found in Riverside, California, identified as Anuroctonus pococki, in the family Iluridae
animalsYou Can't Eat Cats and Dogs in Taiwan Anymore
Super Typhoon Nepartak Hits Taiwan
PoliticsPresident Trump Shows He's 'Flexible'
Capitol
Late Night TelevisionJimmy Kimmel Has Several Vacation Ideas for Bill O'Reilly Including Hell
Left to right: Leonardo DiCaprio plays Jack Dawson and Kate Winslet plays Rose DeWitt in TITANIC, from Paramount Pictures and Twentieth Century Fox.
Titanic Merie Weismiller Wallace/Paramou—moviestillsdb.com
viral

This Necklace From the Titanic Has a Real-Life Love Story More Epic Than Rose and Jack

Cady Lang
11:56 AM ET

A locket salvaged from the ruins of the Titanic carries a real-life love story that's more heartbreaking than the cult-status romance between Jack and Rose from the eponymous movie about the doomed cruise ship.

The 18-carat gold locket engraved with the initials "VC" belonged to one Virginia Estelle McDowell Clark and is a new addition to an ongoing exhibit in Las Vegas about the 1912 sinking of the luxury cruise ship; the locket and other items were added as part of a commemoration of the 105th anniversary of the tragedy.

According to an interview with Today, curator and vice president of collectons for Premier Exhibitions Alexandra Klingelhofer said that Virginia was a first-class passenger on the ship, returning to the United States from a belated honeymoon in Europe with her husband Walter Miller Clark; the couple decided to cut their trip short so they could go home to Los Angeles in time to be with their 2-year-old son for his birthday.

After the iceberg hit the ship, Walter helped his wife to a lifeboat, but didn't board it himself.

"When they got up to the boat deck, they were still separating men from women and children and he placed her in one of the lifeboats,” Klingelhofer said. "The boat was supposed to pick up additional passengers as it got lowered down each level but logistics prevented that from happening. So the boat ended up on the ocean surface with many other seats available. Had they known earlier, Walter could have gotten on to the boat with her, but he did not. He stayed with the other first class men and bravely went down with the ship.”

The locket was discovered in 1994 at the Titanic's wreckage site, along with some other personal items belonging to the Clarks. Virginia died in either 1957 or 1958; her son died before the items were identified as his parents'.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME