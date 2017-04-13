The Internet Is Totally Here for Jude Law Playing Dumbledore in Fantastic Beasts

Following Wednesday's announcement that Jude Law will play Albus Dumbledore in the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them sequel, wizarding world fans everywhere took to the Internet to share their thoughts on the casting choice.

The Young Pope star will continue his streak of youthful roles in the franchise's upcoming installment — the second of five — as he transforms into a more juvenile version of the Hogwarts headmaster we all know and love. Of course, this was a fact that didn't go unnoticed by many on Twitter. "Time travel technology now wholly funded by Jude Law attempting to get cast as his own young self in forthcoming biopic, due 2069," one user joked.

However, based on the timeline of Fantastic Beasts , Dumbledore won't actually be all that young in the series. With the first movie set in 1929 — when he was around 45 — and the last presumably taking place around the time of his famous 1945 duel with Grindelwald, Law will be playing a definitively middle-aged Dumbledore.

See a selection of the best Twitter reactions to the news below.

Want to feel old? This is what the young pope looks like now. pic.twitter.com/mSZfVLnvFQ - Chris Sutcliffe (@NotQuiteCool) April 12, 2017

Like, it's gonna be cool. But Jude Law is a fox. Dumbledore is like a grandfather. This is uncomfortable. - Katrina Brockmeyer (@katbrockmeyer) April 12, 2017

Jude Law is going to be a great younger Dumbledore but the problem is that Johnny Depp's hair is still here and Colin Farrell's face is not. - Morihalda (@morihalda) April 12, 2017

Internet don't let me down. Where are the elaborate theories that the Young Pope WAS Dumbledore all along, taking a break to troll Muggles pic.twitter.com/ulzVQ8PQIK - Lauren Sarner (@LaurenSarner) April 12, 2017

“Of course it is happening inside your head, Harry, but why on earth should that mean that it is not real?” pic.twitter.com/OP9uQJHCJ3 - Marco Sparks (@marcosparks) April 12, 2017

Headline: 'Jude Law to Play Young Dumbledore' Me: pic.twitter.com/Mtxboo4NXq - Jason Diamond (@imjasondiamond) April 12, 2017

@tholmz I mean dumbledore just got 200% hotter - Jordyn Smith (@JordynSmith12) April 12, 2017

Time travel technology now wholly funded by Jude Law attempting to get cast as his own young self in forthcoming biopic, due 2069 - josh pappenheim (@papsby) April 13, 2017

you either die a young pope or live long enough to see yourself become the young dumbledore - Scott Limbrick (@ScottLimbrick) April 12, 2017

The Fantastic Beasts sequel hits theaters Nov. 16, 2018.