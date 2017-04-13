Read Charlie Murphy's Heartbreaking Last Tweet

Just a day before Charlie Murphy died at the age of 57 on Wednesday, the comedian shared an ominous message on Twitter.

"One to Sleep On: Release the past to rest as deeply as possible," the tweet, which was posted on Monday, said.

One to Sleep On: Release the past to rest as deeply as possible. - Charlie Murphy (@charliemurphy) April 12, 2017

The comedian died Wednesday morning after battling leukemia, his publicist said Wednesday, according to the Associated Press.

Other comedians mourned Murphy's death on Twitter. Mike Epps tweeted , "#RIP to my man #CharlieMurphy we will ride for you bro" and Chris Rock posted , "We just lost one of the funniest most real brothers of all time."

The comedian, who was also Eddie Murphy 's older brother, was in the middle of a stand-up comedy tour with Cedric the Entertainer, Eddie Griffin, D.L. Hughley and George Lopez.

Murphy was known for his work as a writer on Chappelle's Show , especially for his self-portrayal in the "Charlie Murphy's True Hollywood Stories" sketches, which featured stories of his and his brother's times with celebrities such as Prince and Rick James.