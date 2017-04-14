History
Search
Sign In
viralSpace Group Trolls President Trump from 90,000 Feet Above Earth
Earth and lunar landscape
fireA Fire at the Bellagio Hotel Briefly Shut Down the Las Vegas Strip
Bellagio-Hotel-Fire-Shuts-Down-Las-Vegas-Strip
HolidaysHere's Why Easter Eggs Are a Thing
Easter basket with colorful eggs
the morning briefThe Morning Brief: ‘Mother of All Bombs’ in Afghanistan, North Korea’s Warning and Easter Sunday
United States Afghanistan
91-1429-168Full
Thomas Nast's 'Palm Sunday' from Harper’s Weekly Magazine, May 20, 1865 Courtesy of The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston: gift of Dr. Mavis P. and Mary Wilson, Kelsey
politics

Abraham Lincoln Was Shot on Good Friday. Some Thought It Was Fate

Olivia B. Waxman
9:00 AM ET

The calendar dates for Easter and its accompany holy week changes ever year but, by coincidence, those dates in 2017 may be familiar ones to history buffs: this year's calendar dates for events like Palm Sunday and Good Friday are the same as they were in 1865, a year on which the significance of those dates was political, not just religious.

As the Civil War drew to its end, Confederate General Lee surrendered to Union General Ulysses S. Grant on April 9, 1865 — Palm Sunday — near Appomattox Court House. Then, four days later, on April 14 — Good Friday — President Abraham Lincoln was shot by John Wilkes Booth at Ford's Theatre. He would die the next day.

Thomas Nast, the most famous political cartoonist of the period, commemorated the coincidence with an illustration pairing an image of Christ entering Jerusalem, the event that is commemorated every Palm Sunday, with an image of Lee surrendering to Grant at Appomattox. The illustration appeared in Harper's Weekly.

"This is an age of intense evangelical enthusiasm, when many Americans viewed the war as a fulfillment of biblical prophecy," says Maurice Isserman, professor of American history at Hamilton College. The most famous expression of this sentiment is poet Julia Ward Howe's "Battle Hymn of the Republic," which frames the war as potentially having an impact on the second coming, with the lines "Mine eyes have seen the glory of the coming of the Lord" and "as He died to make men holy, let us die to make men free."

Abraham Lincoln himself also framed the war as divinely influenced, for example when it painted the conflict as God's way of punishing the North and South for the institution of slavery in his second inaugural address: "Yet, if God wills that it continue, until all the wealth piled by the bond-man's two hundred and fifty years of unrequited toil shall be sunk, and until every drop of blood drawn with the lash, shall be paid by another drawn with the sword, as was said three thousand years ago, so still it must be said 'the judgments of the Lord, are true and righteous altogether.'"

And so, when Lincoln died from a bullet shot on Good Friday, the day that commemorates the crucifixion, it was no surprise that many evangelical Christians of the day drew the connection between the Biblical event and the contemporary assassination.

As Isserman puts it, "To have Lincoln, at the moment of triumph, be assassinated, be martyred for the cause of the union—many people at the time thought this was all a sign of the divine ordering of the events of the Civil War period."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME