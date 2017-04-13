Twitter's favourite astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson has some space themed baby names for Beyonce, who is expecting twins with her husband Jay-Z.
Some, like “Phobos” and “Deimos” - the twin moons of Mars, according to Tyson - sound mystical. Others, like "Aster" and "Roid" weren't quite so successful. Tyson started tweeting names out on Wednesday and made sure to sign off his tweets with "Cosmic". He also started the hashtag #NamesForBeyonceTwins which was quickly co-opted by lots of Twitter users, eager to contribute their own ideas.
We're sure Beyonce welcomes the assistance. After all, Blue Ivy, the name of Beyonce's daughter, is a hard moniker to match.