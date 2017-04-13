Beyonce poses in the press room at the 59th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Neil deGrasse Tyson Has Space-Themed Baby Name Ideas for Beyonce

Twitter's favourite astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson has some space themed baby names for Beyonce, who is expecting twins with her husband Jay-Z.

Some, like “Phobos” and “Deimos” - the twin moons of Mars, according to Tyson - sound mystical. Others, like "Aster" and "Roid" weren't quite so successful. Tyson started tweeting names out on Wednesday and made sure to sign off his tweets with "Cosmic". He also started the hashtag #NamesForBeyonceTwins which was quickly co-opted by lots of Twitter users, eager to contribute their own ideas.

Naming ideas for @Beyonce's twins, inspired by the universe… - Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) April 12, 2017

“Phobos” & “Deimos” - The two moons of Mars. Cosmic #NamesForBeyonceTwins - Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) April 12, 2017

“Castor” & “Pollux” — Brightest stars of the constellation Gemini, the Twins. Cosmic #NamesForBeyonceTwins - Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) April 12, 2017

“Aster” & “Roid” — Losing ideas fast, so will stop here. Cosmic #NamesForBeyonceTwins - Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) April 12, 2017

We're sure Beyonce welcomes the assistance. After all, Blue Ivy, the name of Beyonce's daughter, is a hard moniker to match.