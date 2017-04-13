Tickle Me Elmo Laughing Without His Fur Is Terrifying Everyone on the Internet

This is Elmo like we’ve never seen him before — and it’s terrifying.

A furless Tickle Me Elmo is terrorizing the internet after the Canada Science and Technology Museum in Ontario shared a now-viral video of the iconic Elmo doll skinned alive — and it was still laughing its cute little head off on Twitter.

"Ever wondered what #TickleMeElmo looks like without fur?" was the nightmarish question posed to followers. The internet's resounding answer was no, they had not. "It's so disturbing," the woman in the video concluded.

The video already has more than 12,000 likes and 9,000 retweets — and other Twitter users were quick to share their shock at the hairless version of the beloved red Sesame Street character.

Tyco Toys released Tickle Me Elmo in 1996, when it became the must-have toy of the year .

See some of the reactions to the real end-of-days sign below.

The museum eventually responded to the broken dreams.