Entertainment

Fear Factor Is Coming Back and Ludacris Is Your Host

Zamira Rahim
8:28 AM ET

Fear Factor is coming back but with a distinctly millennial revamp.

MTV is resurrecting the show, known for getting participants to take on scary and stomach-turning challenges, for 12-episodes, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Fear Factor originally aired on NBC where it ran for six seasons.

MTV is aiming the show at a millennial audience and fittingly it will be executive produced and hosted by Ludacris. The new challenges will revolve on the anxieties of today's younger generation, like waterlogging a cellphone.

The show won't be straying too far from its roots though; original executive producers Anthony Carbone and Kevin Wehrenberg are returning to work on it.

“MTV is about celebrating youth culture, and with the reinvented Fear Factor, we are putting the power in our audience’s hands to face and overcome their biggest fears,” Chris McCarthy, president of MTV, VH1 and Logo said.

It premieres Tuesday, May 30 at 10 p.m. on MTV.

