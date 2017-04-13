Executive Clawbacks

Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf speaks at the Bay Area Council Outlook Conference on May 17, 2016 in San Francisco.

After years of sales abuses came to light last year, Wells Fargo announced on April 10 that it's clawing back $75 million more in pay from former CEO John Stumpf and former community bank head Carrie Tolstedt--bringing the total recovered from both to over $135 million. Here are other notable recent take-backs:

$505.8 MILLION

Tyco sought to recover more than half a billion dollars in compensation and benefits from former CEO Dennis Kozlowski, and the parties settled for an undisclosed amount days before a trial in 2012. Kozlowski was jailed on charges including fraud in 2005.

$400 MILLION

UnitedHealth Group's former CEO William McGuire forfeited over $400 million in stock options to the SEC and his company to settle an investigation into options practices in 2007. (Total after repricing and penalties: $600 million.)

$54 MILLION

Kobi Alexander, former CEO of tech firm Comverse, agreed to settle suits with the SEC and the U.S. Attorney General's office in 2010 after investigations into stock-option backdating.

$11.5 MILLION

The J.P. Morgan board cut CEO Jamie Dimon's 2012 pay in half after the $6.2 billion "London Whale" loss.