Executive-Clawbacks-wells-fargo-ceo-john-stumpf
Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf speaks at the Bay Area Council Outlook Conference on May 17, 2016 in San Francisco. Justin Sullivan—Getty Images
Business

Executive Clawbacks

Julia Zorthian
6:19 AM ET

After years of sales abuses came to light last year, Wells Fargo announced on April 10 that it's clawing back $75 million more in pay from former CEO John Stumpf and former community bank head Carrie Tolstedt--bringing the total recovered from both to over $135 million. Here are other notable recent take-backs:

$505.8 MILLION

Tyco sought to recover more than half a billion dollars in compensation and benefits from former CEO Dennis Kozlowski, and the parties settled for an undisclosed amount days before a trial in 2012. Kozlowski was jailed on charges including fraud in 2005.

$400 MILLION

UnitedHealth Group's former CEO William McGuire forfeited over $400 million in stock options to the SEC and his company to settle an investigation into options practices in 2007. (Total after repricing and penalties: $600 million.)

$54 MILLION

Kobi Alexander, former CEO of tech firm Comverse, agreed to settle suits with the SEC and the U.S. Attorney General's office in 2010 after investigations into stock-option backdating.

$11.5 MILLION

The J.P. Morgan board cut CEO Jamie Dimon's 2012 pay in half after the $6.2 billion "London Whale" loss.

