For the Record

‘My motto is, “Why not?” and I always stick by it.’

Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder guard, explaining his mind-set after breaking Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson’s 1961–62 record for most triple-doubles in a season; according to the NBA, Westbrook is only the second player in league history “to average a triple-double over an entire season”

6,755

Number of United States Postal Service workers who were attacked by dogs in 2016, 200 more than the year before

88

Percentage of doctors who recommended mammograms to women ages 45 to 49 in 2016, according to a new study in JAMA, despite U.S. Preventive Services Task Force guidance that year that most women ages 40 to 49 should make an individual decision about the screening

17.8

Weight, in tons, of a meteorite at the center of an ongoing legal dispute between a Kazakh herder and the Chinese government; the man has sued after he found the boulder and kept it undisturbed for two years, until officials in 2011 declared it Chinese property

‘He has not just confessed. He has provided information.’

Johan Eriksson, lawyer, explaining that his client Rakhmat Akilov was cooperating with Swedish law enforcement; the Uzbek man is suspected of driving a truck into a crowded Stockholm street on April 7, killing at least four and injuring as many as 15

Bernie

Morning Consult found Vermont’s Sanders is the most popular Senator (among respective constituents)

GOOD WEEK

BAD WEEK

Christie

The polling firm found New Jersey’s Chris to be the least popular governor

‘There’s no comparing atrocities.’

Sean Spicer, White House press secretary, apologizing for attempting to compare the actions of Syrian President Bashar Assad to those of Adolf Hitler by arguing that even the Nazi dictator didn’t “sink to using chemical weapons” during World War II; Spicer was criticizing the Assad regime for using poison gas, which Nazis used on millions of Holocaust victims

‘Mommy, I still have blood on my sweater.’

Marissa, third-grader at North Park Elementary in San Bernardino, Calif., speaking outside the school after a gunman entered a special-needs class on April 10, fatally shot his wife (a teacher) and then himself; stray bullets struck two students, including an 8-year-old boy who later died

‘I started screaming, and he thought I had gone nuts.’

Art Cullen, reporter and editor, describing his reaction and that of his brother John after learning he won a Pulitzer Prize in editorial writing for his work at the Storm Lake Times, a 10-person, family-run Iowa newspaper serving a town with a population of about 10,000

This appears in the April 24, 2017 issue of TIME.