Ideas
Search
Sign In
TelevisionA Friends Musical is Opening Off-Broadway
friends musical off broadway new york
remembranceRead Charlie Murphy's Heartbreaking Last Tweet
Charlie Murphy
animalsSomeone Is Decapitating Platypuses in Australia and May Be Keeping Their Heads
Platypus
SyriaBashar Assad Says Accusations of a Chemical Weapons Attack Are a 'Fabrication'
Lebanese President Michel Sleiman, Qatari Emir Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani, French President Nicolas Sarkozy And Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad Attend A Press Conference At The Elysee Palace On The Eve Of Paris, In Paris, France On July 12, 2008.
Gen-Colin-Powell-Help-Kids-Succeed
General Colin Powell attends the "Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom" premiere presented by The Weinstein Company and sponsored by American Express and South African Airlines at The John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts on November 20, 2013 in Washington. Larry French—Getty Images
Interview

Gen. Colin Powell On His New Effort to Help Kids Succeed

Claire Howorth
6:11 AM ET
Ideas
Claire Howorth is an Assistant Managing Editor

The retired four-star general and former Secretary of State is the founding chair of America's Promise Alliance. The nonprofit, aimed at improving the lives of children, is holding a summit for its 20th anniversary on April 18 in New York City.

What is the single most important thing we can do for our kids?

Research shows that the presence of stable, trusting adult relationships in the lives of young people is a key factor — perhaps the key factor — in keeping them in school. Children need to get a high-quality education, avoid violence and the criminal-justice system and gain jobs. But they deserve more. We want them to learn not only reading and math but fairness, caring, self-respect, family commitment and civic duty.

What have been the watershed moments in terms of progress and regression?

The high school graduation rate, now 83.2%, is higher than it's ever been. High-quality early-childhood programs and health coverage have expanded, and the number of mentoring relationships for at-risk youth has risen dramatically. That progress is encouraging, but it's not evenly distributed.

Are your efforts more necessary under the new Administration?

We hope and expect that it will make opportunity for all young people a real priority. Standing in support of children is something we should all be able to get behind, regardless of party affiliation.

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME