What Does United’s Flub Mean for Us?

Videos of law-enforcement officers dragging a man off a United Airlines flight departing Chicago's O'Hare airport for Louisville, Ky., on April 9 shocked the Internet. The airline initially said the incident was the result of a common practice known as overbooking, in which airlines sell too many tickets, assuming that enough people will either miss the flight or volunteer to be compensated handsomely to take off later.

Normally, this process is completed before passengers board. But United allowed people to board before realizing it needed to make room for four more staff members. After offers to seated customers went untaken, staff took the last option available to them: "involuntarily denied boarding." According to Department of Transportation rules, airlines have the right to do this, as long as they pay the displaced customer for their trouble--up to $1,350. (United later clarified that the incident was not technically due to overbooking; CEO Oscar Munoz apologized for the mishandling of the removal.)

All of it--airlines selling more tickets than they have seats, then dragging a customer off the plane--struck many as profoundly strange, especially if it's legal. TIME talked to Charles Leocha, chairman of the consumer advocacy group Travelers United and a member of the DOT's Advisory Committee for Aviation Consumer Protection, about the episode.

Should overbooking be illegal?

If overbooking is made illegal, ticket prices are going to go up. The airlines normally do a pretty good job on overbooking. People know it's coming, and they are willing to allow themselves to be bribed to get off the flight. People who are actually bumped and are really irritated about it are almost nonexistent--it's a tiny percentage. But the people who want lower prices are around 100%.

So we're all the beneficiaries, except in relatively rare scenarios?

Exactly. This whole situation has really nothing to do with overbooking. This situation has to do with total mismanagement by the airlines. For them to have a whole plane loaded and then to realize they had to move four employees, that's just ridiculous.

The relevant rules say that people can be "denied boarding." Can a person legally be forcibly removed after boarding?

I've never seen a situation like this before. But because all the rules with airlines are written with so many loopholes and caveats, I think no one in the airline is going to go to jail even though this guy got beaten up and dragged down the aisle.

Are passengers legally obligated to obey airline staff once they get on the plane?

Before you get onto the flight, you're in the general world. But airlines have control over their planes just like a captain in the old days had control over his ship. They are the ultimate authority. If you don't obey a crew member, then you can be removed or punished. However, if they violate regulations or violate the contract of carriage, then the airline is liable. And the airline has to deal with federal laws.

Many people are under the impression that when they buy an airline ticket, they are purchasing a seat on the plane. What are people paying for?

They're paying for transportation from point A to point B. And the way that the airline contracts of carriage are written, they're not even paying for transportation to get them there at the right time. Or the same day. They're just getting the best efforts of the airlines.

What should United have done?

There were a lot of things the airline could've done. It could've put their own people on a different flight. It could have sent a couple of crew members across town to the other Chicago airport. It could have put the crew on a Southwest flight. And if it had offered passengers $1,350 in cash, I bet they would have had 10 people jump up and take it.