U.S.
Search
Sign In
North CarolinaNorth Carolina GOP Lawmaker Calls Abraham Lincoln a 'Tyrant' Like Adolf Hitler
Abraham Lincoln
Video GamesHere's When Arms and Splatoon 2 for the Nintendo Switch Will Be Available
North KoreaNorth Korea Says to Prepare for 'Big and Important' Event
A general view of a national meeting took place to celebrate the 5th anniversary of leader Kim Jong Un's assumption of the top posts of the party and the state in this undated photo released by North Korea's KCNA in Pyongyang
CaliforniaThe Golden Gate Bridge Is a 'Suicide Magnet.' So Officials Are Adding a Net
United Airlines Grounds All Flights Worldwide After Computer Glitch
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JULY 08: United Airlines planes sit on the tarmac at San Francisco International Airport on July 8, 2015 in San Francisco, California. Thousands of United Airlines passengers around the world were grounded Wednesday due to a computer glitch. An estimated 3,500 were affected. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Justin Sullivan—Getty Images
Transportation

New Video Shows United Airlines Passenger Moments Before Forced Removal: 'I Am Not Going!'

Alana Abramson
Apr 12, 2017

Newly released footage shows United Airlines passenger David Dao arguing with law enforcement before they forcibly removed him from a flight.

"I won't go," Dao is shown telling the officers trying to remove him from the flight. "I am a physician, and have to get to work tomorrow at 8:00"

"I am not going," he subsequently says more forcefully, visibly frustrated. "I am not going!"

Ultimately, as shown in other videos, Dao does go; law enforcement drags him down the aisle.

United Airlines initially said in an email to employees that Dao was acting "disruptive and belligerent," and had to be forced off the plane. The company's CEO later apologized for the incident and the company will now refund the airfare of everyone on the flight.

Three officers from the Chicago Department of Aviation have been placed on administrative leave following the incident, and a review into is ongoing.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME