SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JULY 08: United Airlines planes sit on the tarmac at San Francisco International Airport on July 8, 2015 in San Francisco, California. Thousands of United Airlines passengers around the world were grounded Wednesday due to a computer glitch. An estimated 3,500 were affected. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Justin Sullivan—Getty Images

New Video Shows United Airlines Passenger Moments Before Forced Removal: 'I Am Not Going!'

Newly released footage shows United Airlines passenger David Dao arguing with law enforcement before they forcibly removed him from a flight.

"I won't go," Dao is shown telling the officers trying to remove him from the flight. "I am a physician, and have to get to work tomorrow at 8:00"

"I am not going," he subsequently says more forcefully, visibly frustrated. "I am not going!"

Ultimately, as shown in other videos, Dao does go; law enforcement drags him down the aisle.

United Airlines initially said in an email to employees that Dao was acting "disruptive and belligerent," and had to be forced off the plane. The company's CEO later apologized for the incident and the company will now refund the airfare of everyone on the flight.

Three officers from the Chicago Department of Aviation have been placed on administrative leave following the incident, and a review into is ongoing.