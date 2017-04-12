World
Search
Sign In
CaliforniaThe Golden Gate Bridge Is a 'Suicide Magnet.' So Officials Are Adding a Net
human behaviorSean Spicer, Oscar Munoz and How to Bungle a Public Apology
Key Speakers At The U.S. Chamber Of Commerce Aviation Summit
White HouseNATO Isn’t the Only Thing President Trump Changed His Mind About This Week
President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, D.C., April 11, 2017.
CrimeMan Charged in Shooting Death of Judge Outside of His Chicago Home
Judge Slain
A general view of a national meeting took place to celebrate the 5th anniversary of leader Kim Jong Un's assumption of the top posts of the party and the state in this undated photo released by North Korea's KCNA in Pyongyang
A general view of a national meeting took place to celebrate the 5th anniversary of leader Kim Jong Un's assumption of the top posts of the party and the state, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang April 12, 2017. KCNA/Reuters
North Korea

North Korea Says to Prepare for 'Big and Important' Event

Alana Abramson
Apr 12, 2017

Foreign journalists in North Korea were told to prepare for a "big and important" event Thursday.

No details were provided about the event, including whether it was related to the current political climate, Reuters reports.

Tensions have increased in the area over fears of another missile test. The country fired a ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan earlier this month.

On Saturday, the U.S. sent a Navy carrier strike group towards the Korean peninsula to demonstrate force.

Approximately 200 journalists are stationed in North Korea for the "Day of the Sun," the 105th anniversary of the country's founding President Kim Il-sung.

READ MORE: China Urges Trump to Pursue a 'Peaceful' Resolution to North Korea Tensions

Calls for journalists to prepare for similar events have happened in the past, and have not resulted in anything major, according to Reuters.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME