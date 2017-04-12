U.S.
Search
Sign In
North KoreaNorth Korea Says to Prepare for 'Big and Important' Event
A general view of a national meeting took place to celebrate the 5th anniversary of leader Kim Jong Un's assumption of the top posts of the party and the state in this undated photo released by North Korea's KCNA in Pyongyang
CaliforniaThe Golden Gate Bridge Is a 'Suicide Magnet.' So Officials Are Adding a Net
human behaviorSean Spicer, Oscar Munoz and How to Bungle a Public Apology
Key Speakers At The U.S. Chamber Of Commerce Aviation Summit
White HouseNATO Isn’t the Only Thing President Trump Changed His Mind About This Week
President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, D.C., April 11, 2017.
Judge Slain
Authorities gather outside a home on the South Side of Chicago on April 10, 2017, after Cook County Circuit Court Judge Raymond Myles was shot to death outside his home. Myles was an associate judge in the court's criminal division.  Zbigniew Bzdak—Chicago Tribune/AP
Crime

Man Charged in Shooting Death of Judge Outside of His Chicago Home

Associated Press
6:12 PM ET

(CHICAGO) — A man was charged Wednesday in the killing of a criminal court judge who was shot to death outside his Chicago home after a woman he knew was wounded by gunfire.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a tweet that Joshua Smith, 37, was charged in the fatal Monday shooting of Associate Cook County Circuit Judge Raymond Myles. No details were immediately released on what led police to Smith.

Guglielmi said earlier that investigators were "questioning individuals" in the case who were "people of interest." He declined to specify how many.

More details were expected to be released at a news conference scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Myles, 66, was shot early Monday outside his South Side Chicago home. The woman he knew had already been shot and police have said Myles exchanged words with the attacker and then was shot, too.

Police have not released the woman's name, saying she is a witness to the killing.

The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward in the case.

Myles received his law degree from the University of Illinois College of Law. He was appointed to the court in 1999. Circuit court judges appointed him an associate judge in 2001 and Myles had served in the criminal division since 2009, according to Cook County Chief Judge Timothy Evans.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME