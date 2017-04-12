Authorities gather outside a home on the South Side of Chicago on April 10, 2017, after Cook County Circuit Court Judge Raymond Myles was shot to death outside his home. Myles was an associate judge in the court's criminal division.

Authorities gather outside a home on the South Side of Chicago on April 10, 2017, after Cook County Circuit Court Judge Raymond Myles was shot to death outside his home. Myles was an associate judge in the court's criminal division. Zbigniew Bzdak—Chicago Tribune/AP

Man Charged in Shooting Death of Judge Outside of His Chicago Home

(CHICAGO) — A man was charged Wednesday in the killing of a criminal court judge who was shot to death outside his Chicago home after a woman he knew was wounded by gunfire.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a tweet that Joshua Smith, 37, was charged in the fatal Monday shooting of Associate Cook County Circuit Judge Raymond Myles. No details were immediately released on what led police to Smith.

Guglielmi said earlier that investigators were "questioning individuals" in the case who were "people of interest." He declined to specify how many.

More details were expected to be released at a news conference scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Myles, 66, was shot early Monday outside his South Side Chicago home. The woman he knew had already been shot and police have said Myles exchanged words with the attacker and then was shot, too.

Police have not released the woman's name, saying she is a witness to the killing.

The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward in the case.

Myles received his law degree from the University of Illinois College of Law. He was appointed to the court in 1999. Circuit court judges appointed him an associate judge in 2001 and Myles had served in the criminal division since 2009, according to Cook County Chief Judge Timothy Evans.