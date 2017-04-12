U.S.
Transportation

2 More Officers Placed on Leave After Forcibly Removing United Airlines Passenger

Alana Abramson
5:35 PM ET

Two more Chicago aviation officers have been placed on leave after a passenger was forcibly removed from a United Airlines flight, the Chicago Department of Aviation said.

"As part of our review, two additional officers have been placed on administrative leave until further notice," the Department said in a statement.

The names of the two officers were not released because of a collective bargaining agreement.

A spokeswoman for the department confirmed to TIME that the two officers were specifically involved with the removal of the passenger from a United Airlines flight, but did not elaborate.

Another officer involved in the incident was placed on leave Monday. “The incident on United flight 3411 was not in accordance with our standard operating procedure and the actions of the aviation security officer are obviously not condoned by the Department,” a spokesperson for the department said.

Read More: Here's What an Airline Owes You When You Get Bumped

The department also said they are continuing to review the details of the incident, where one passenger, identified as Dr. David Dao, was forcibly removed from a flight to make room for airline employees. Several videos show a bloodied Dao being dragged through the aisle of the airplane by security.

Follow TIME