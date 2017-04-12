Two more Chicago aviation officers have been placed on leave after a passenger was forcibly removed from a United Airlines flight, the Chicago Department of Aviation said.

"As part of our review, two additional officers have been placed on administrative leave until further notice," the Department said in a statement.

The names of the two officers were not released because of a collective bargaining agreement.

A spokeswoman for the department confirmed to TIME that the two officers were specifically involved with the removal of the passenger from a United Airlines flight, but did not elaborate.

Another officer involved in the incident was placed on leave Monday . “The incident on United flight 3411 was not in accordance with our standard operating procedure and the actions of the aviation security officer are obviously not condoned by the Department,” a spokesperson for the department said.

Read More: Here's What an Airline Owes You When You Get Bumped

The department also said they are continuing to review the details of the incident, where one passenger, identified a s Dr. David Dao, was forcibly removed from a flight to make room for airline employees. Several videos show a bloodied Dao being dragged through the aisle of the airplane by security.