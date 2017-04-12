Politics
Search
Sign In
EntertainmentHere's How to Watch the 2017 Star Wars Celebration Live
Luke Skywalker
Infectious DiseaseWhy Vaccine Skeptics Respond Better to Information Than Shaming
Hand holding syringe in plain pink background
UnitedHere’s Our First Sign United Passenger David Dao Could Sue
United Airlines jets sit at gates at O'Hare International Airport on September 19, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois.
Transportation2 More Officers Placed on Leave After Forcibly Removing United Airlines Passenger
United Airlines aircraft logo at an aircraft
russia

President Trump: NATO Is 'No Longer Obsolete'

Aric Jenkins
5:16 PM ET

President Donald Trump made an abrupt about-face on NATO, saying he no longer considers the alliance obsolete.

Speaking at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Washington on Wednesday, Trump reiterated his belief that other NATO countries need to "pay what they owe" for defense spending. He had previous criticized the alliance as a whole, particularly during his campaign.

"I said it was obsolete," he said. "It's no longer obsolete"

During the wide-ranging press conference, Trump did not mince his words on Russia. "Right now, we're not getting along with Russia at all. We may be at an all-time low in terms of relationship with Russia.

"This has built for a long time," the president added. "But we're going to see what happens. Putin is the leader of Russia. Russia is a strong country, we're a very, very strong country. We're going to see how it all works out."

Earlier on Wednesday, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow. Tillerson divulged part of the meeting in a press conference.

"I expressed the view that the current state of U.S.-Russia relations is at a low point. There is a low level of trust between the two countries," Tillerson said. "The world's two foremost nuclear powers cannot have this kind of relationship."

Back in the States, Trump said at the NATO conference that it would be "fantastic" if the U.S. could get along with Russia but that right now it's a "nasty world."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME