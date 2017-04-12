Here’s Our First Sign United Passenger David Dao Could Sue

Dr. David Dao may be looking to sue United Airlines.

A lawyer for Dao, who was forcibly removed from a United flight on Sunday, filed a petition with the Cook County Circuit Court Tuesday to seize evidence related to the incident. That includes surveillance video from the flight (No. 3411) and the cockpit voice recording from the flight, according to the document.

The filing is a bill of discovery, and it does not currently seek any other forms of relief other than information. However, it does allow a person or attorney considering a lawsuit to obtain evidence for a potential legal claim.

The United passenger's lawyers are asking Cook County Circuit Court to preserve potential evidence from the flight https://t.co/G9Kf3at0HI pic.twitter.com/hlNBr9o0H0 - Tasneem N (@TasneemN) April 12, 2017

In an interview Wednesday, United CEO Oscar Munoz vowed to review the airline's removal policy . And in an earlier statement, Munoz said the airline was reaching out to Dao regarding the incident. It's not yet clear if Munoz was able to get in touch with Dao.