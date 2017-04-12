Business
Search
Sign In
CrimeMan Charged in Shooting Death of Judge Outside of His Chicago Home
Judge Slain
EntertainmentHere's How to Watch the 2017 Star Wars Celebration Live
Luke Skywalker
Infectious DiseaseWhy Vaccine Skeptics Respond Better to Information Than Shaming
Hand holding syringe in plain pink background
Transportation2 More Officers Placed on Leave After Forcibly Removing United Airlines Passenger
United Airlines aircraft logo at an aircraft
United

Here’s Our First Sign United Passenger David Dao Could Sue

Lucinda Shen
5:41 PM ET

Dr. David Dao may be looking to sue United Airlines.

A lawyer for Dao, who was forcibly removed from a United flight on Sunday, filed a petition with the Cook County Circuit Court Tuesday to seize evidence related to the incident. That includes surveillance video from the flight (No. 3411) and the cockpit voice recording from the flight, according to the document.

The filing is a bill of discovery, and it does not currently seek any other forms of relief other than information. However, it does allow a person or attorney considering a lawsuit to obtain evidence for a potential legal claim.

In an interview Wednesday, United CEO Oscar Munoz vowed to review the airline's removal policy. And in an earlier statement, Munoz said the airline was reaching out to Dao regarding the incident. It's not yet clear if Munoz was able to get in touch with Dao.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME