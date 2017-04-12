'Beauty and the Peep': Someone Made a Life-Size Belle Figure Out of 1,500 Peeps

In case Peeps on pizza isn't quite to your taste, feast your eyes on this fantastical creation from Maryland's Carroll County Arts Council's 10th annual PEEP Show: a life-size figure of Belle complete with a rose, from Beauty and the Beast made out sugary, marshmallow Peeps.

The annual contest is in its 10th year and was inspired by the Washington Post 's now-retired Peeps diorama competition; besides Belle, which Delish reports took nearly 1,500 Peeps to create, there's are nearly 150 other entries, which includes a "Mr. Peep-tato Head" and a "Peepington Bear." For Game of Thrones super fans, there's even a "Mother of Peeps" dragon that would make Khaleesi proud.

Fans of the Peeps art can vote for their favorites at the reasonable price of $1 a vote, with all proceeds going to support the arts in the area.

See Belle and the best of the PEEPShow below.

Beauty and the #Peep A post shared by Jenna (@cloverpookie) on Apr 9, 2017 at 10:36am PDT

Mother of Peeps! #got7 #westminsterpeepshow #wbal A post shared by Jennifer Franciotti (@wbaljfro) on Apr 7, 2017 at 6:30am PDT