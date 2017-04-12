Politics
Search
Sign In
viralWatch an Adventurous Cat Bravely Venture Onto the Baseball Field During a Game
Atlanta Braves v Miami Marlins
SyriaRussia Vetoes U.N. Resolution Condemning Syria Chemical Weapons Attack
United Nations Headquarters with waving flags in New York, USA
AviationUnited Airlines Will Reimburse All Passengers on Flight Where Man Was Forcibly Removed
United Airlines' overbook application
2016 ElectionFormer Trump Campaign Chair Paul Manafort Will Register as a Foreign Agent
Presumptive Republican Presidential Nominee Donald Trump Holds Primary Night Event In New York
White House

President Trump and China's Xi Jinping Gave Very Different Reports of Their Phone Call

Alana Abramson
3:24 PM ET

President Donald Trump spoke by phone with Chinese President Xi Jinping April 11 — and their official statements about the conversation couldn't have been more different.

The White House provided no information beyond the fact that a phone call had taken place. "President Donald J. Trump spoke last night President Xi Jinping of China to follow up after President Xi's visit to Mar-a-Lago," it said in a statement. "It was a very productive call."

A readout from the Chinese President, however, obtained and translated by CNN, not only detailed what the two discussed — topics included North Korea and Syria — but also mentioned steps to move the relationship forward.

"We held in-depth exchanges on China-US relations in a new era as well as major international and regional issues, and reached important consensus," said Xi. "Mr. President and I have deepened our mutual understanding and established a good working relationship. Next, both sides should utilize the four high-level dialogue mechanisms, namely diplomatic and security, comprehensive economic, law enforcement and cyber security, as well as social and people-to-people dialogues."

Here's the full text of President Xi's readout, as translated by CNN.

On the morning of April 12, President Xi Jinping talked to US President Donald Trump on the phone.

Xi emphasized: "I'm very happy to talk to Mr. President on the phone. Our recent meetings at Mar-a-Lago produced important results, which have been recognized by the Chinese people as well as the international community. I thank the president for your warm hospitality and detailed arrangements."

Xi said: "We held in-depth exchanges on China-US relations in a new era as well as major international and regional issues, and reached important consensus. Mr. President and I have deepened our mutual understanding and established a good working relationship. Next, both sides should utilize the four high-level dialogue mechanisms, namely diplomatic and security, comprehensive economic, law enforcement and cyber security, as well as social and people-to-people dialogues. We should use them to promote the implementation of the '100-Day Plan' as well as expanding exchanges and coordination between the militaries and on law enforcement, cyber issues and people-to-people exchanges. We should strengthen our communication and coordination on major international and regional issues. We should strive to produce results sooner to inject new energy in the development of bilateral ties, and work together to promote global peace and development. Teams from both sides should work closely to ensure a successful and fruitful visit by Mr. President to China later this year."

Trump said that he was very happy to host Xi at Mar-a-Lago in Florida and to have held a very successful US-China presidential summit there. He said it is very important for both presidents to keep close contact and agreed that both sides should work together to expand pragmatic cooperation in a wide range of areas. He said he looked forward to paying a state visit to China.

The two leaders exchanged views on issues of mutual concern including the situation on the Korean Peninsula. Xi emphasized: "China adheres to the goal of denuclearization of the peninsula and insists on preserving peace and stability on the peninsula. China advocates to resolve the issue through peaceful means, and is willing to maintain communication and coordination with the US on the Korean Peninsula issue."

On the Syria issue, Xi said: "Any use of chemical weapons is unacceptable." He said: "We should adhere to the direction of resolving the issue through political means. Maintaining unity within the UN Security Council is very important to resolve the Syria issue and I hope the UNSC will speak with one voice."

The two leaders agreed to keep close contact through various means.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME