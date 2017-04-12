Health
Search
Sign In
Visit
for coverage from TIME, Health, Fortune and more
Go »
CrimeMan Charged in Shooting Death of Judge Outside of His Chicago Home
Judge Slain
EntertainmentHere's How to Watch the 2017 Star Wars Celebration Live
Luke Skywalker
UnitedHere’s Our First Sign United Passenger David Dao Could Sue
United Airlines jets sit at gates at O'Hare International Airport on September 19, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois.
Transportation2 More Officers Placed on Leave After Forcibly Removing United Airlines Passenger
United Airlines aircraft logo at an aircraft
Hand holding syringe in plain pink background
Getty Images
Infectious Disease

Why Vaccine Skeptics Respond Better to Information Than Shaming

Alexandra Sifferlin
5:42 PM ET
TIME Health
For more, visit TIME Health.

The majority of kids in the U.S. are vaccinated against infectious diseases. However, in recent years, some communities have seen drops in vaccine rates, causing pockets of outbreaks of serious diseases like the measles and mumps—outbreaks that could be prevented easily with inoculation.

Because of these low-vaccine clusters, the question of how best persuade skeptical parents to vaccinate their children has been growing in recent years. Now, a new study published in the journal Health Promotion Practice offers a simple, but seemingly effective solution: Have parents who vaccinate their children talk, in a positive way, about why they value vaccines.

The study analyzed a three-year vaccine promotion intervention that took place in two different communities in Washington State. The goal was to reduce "vaccine hesitancy," which can lead parents to skip or delay vaccinating their kids, through messaging delivered by other parents.

"Making people aware of how many people vaccinate is very powerful," says study author Clarissa Hsu, an investigator at Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute.

Sign up for TIME Health and more. View Sample

It worked. Over the study period, the number of parents who described themselves as "vaccine hesitant" fell over the three-year period from 23% to 14%, and the number of parents who said they were concerned about other people not vaccinating their kids rose from 81% to 89%. More parents also said vaccinating their kids was a good decision.

The researchers did not compare their findings to communities without the program, but the results suggest that productive conversations about vaccines—rather than criticism or shaming—can work well. "When the approach is confrontational, people tend to shut down and hold onto their positions more tightly," says Hsu.

But since most people do, in fact, vaccinate their kids, talking openly and productively about these choices appears to help. "Everyone is trying to make good decisions and protect their kids," says Hsu.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME