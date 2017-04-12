Comedian Charlie Murphy Dead at 57 After Battling Leukemia

Comedian Charlie Murphy performs onstage at the The Comedy Get Down presented by 93.5 KDAY at The Forum on August 22, 2015 in Inglewood, Calif.

Comedian Charlie Murphy performs onstage at the The Comedy Get Down presented by 93.5 KDAY at The Forum on August 22, 2015 in Inglewood, Calif. Matthew Simmons—Getty Images

Comedian Charlie Murphy died Wednesday morning after battling Leukemia. He was 57.

The comedian's manager announced that Charlie, who was Eddie Murphy's older brother, died in a New York City hospital, TMZ reported.

Murphy was known for his role as a Chapelle's Show co-star. His most notable roles included playing Rick James, Prince and even himself in a series of sketches called "Charlie Murphy's True Hollywood Stories," where he told stories about him and his brother Eddie . Murphy also hosted the Chapelle's Show's "lost episodes" with Donnell Rawlings after Dave Chapelle left the show.

Murphy co-wrote some of his younger brother's movies and was also known for his own acting career. He was most recently part of "The Comedy Get Down Tour" that featured Cedric "The Entertainer," Eddie Griffin, D.L. Hughley and George Lopez, which performed last month and had more tour dates scheduled throughout the year.

TMZ also reported that Charlie's family was "absolutely shocked" to hear the news after believing his health was improving. He was reportedly undergoing chemotherapy treatments.

His wife, Tisha Taylor Murphy, died in 2009 from cervical cancer. He had three children, two of which he had with Tisha.