White House

President Trump: It's 'Not Too Late' to Ask FBI Director James Comey to Resign

Alana Abramson
2:31 PM ET

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that it is not too late to ask FBI Director James Comey to step aside from his position, although he acknowledged he has "confidence" in him.

"It's not too late, but, you know, I have confidence in him. We'll see what happens," Trump told Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo. "You know, it's going to be interesting."

Bartiromo had asked Trump directly if it was a mistake that he hadn't asked Comey to step aside at the beginning of his presidency, and if it was too late to change course.

Comey acknowledged in a Congressional testimony on March 20 that the FBI is investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election along with possible links to the Trump campaign.

Former President Barack Obama appointed him to a ten year term as FBI Director in 2013.

Trump also invoked Comey's press conference in July 2016 where he said Hillary Clinton would not be indicted for her use of a private email server while she was Secretary of State, although he said she and her colleagues "were extremely careless in their handling of very sensitive, highly classified information."

"Don't forget, when Jim Comey came out, he saved Hillary Clinton," Trump told Bartiromo. "People don't realize that."

"When he was reading those charges, she was guilty on every charge," Trump continued. "And then he said, she was essentially OK. But he — she wasn't OK, because she was guilty on every charge."

Trump did praise Comey, however, when he announced he was re-opening the probe into Clinton's email server in October of 2016.

