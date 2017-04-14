LightBox
Holy Week celebrations in Iztapalapa, Mexico.
A young man takes part in the reenactment of the crucifixion of Jesus during Holy Week celebrations in Iztapalapa, Mexico. In Mexico many communities stage processions for Good Friday. The Mexico City borough of Iztapalapa holds the largest and most elaborate of these, with up to 5,000 people participating. Its origins date back to a cholera epidemic in the 19th century, which gave rise to a procession to petition relief.Gaia Squarci
Holy Week celebrations in Iztapalapa, Mexico.
A reenactment of the stations of the cross depicting the passion of Jesus Christ during Holy Week celebrations in Iztapalapa, Mexico.
A child is scared by an actor playing the part of a Roman soldier during the reenactment of the crucifixion of Jesus during the Holy Week celebrations in Iztapalapa, Mexico.
A non- professional actor playing the role of Christ is photographed with other two in the roles of ad angel and a Roman soldier during the Crucifixion of Jesus for the Holy Week celebrations in Iztapalapa, Mexico. The actor chosen to play Christ goes through a year of spiritual and physical training before being able to perform. In Mexico many communities stage processions for Good Friday. The Mexico City borough of Iztapalapa holds the largest and most elaborate of these, with up to 5,000 people participating and 150 of these with speaking roles. Its origins date back to a cholera epidemic in the 19th century, which gave rise to a procession to petition relief.
An actor playing the role of a Roman soldier during Holy Week celebrations in Iztapalapa, Mexico.
A reenactment of the crucifixion of Jesus during the Holy Week celebrations in Iztapalapa, Mexico.
Children dressed in vibrant costumes waiting for the Sunday procession to begin during Holy Week. Tetela del Volcan, Morelos, Mexico.
A young man dressed as a Sayone holds a flower during the Sunday procession of Holy Week in Tetela del Volcan, Morelos, Mexico. The Sayones, impersonate the Roman soldiers who killed Jesus. They wear brightly colored costumes with figures of saints, hold machetes, wear goat skin leather mask and paper hats. After the mass that ends Holy Week on Sunday people throw lit matches at them to set their hats on fire, in sign of vengeance for their murderous act.
Actors playing the role of Roman soldiers rest after the reenactment of the Crucifixion of Jesus during Holy Week celebrations in Iztapalapa, Mexico.
The Crucifixion of Jesus is photographed during the Holy Week celebrations in Iztapalapa, Mexico. In Mexico many communities stage processions for Good Friday. The Mexico City borough of Iztapalapa holds the largest and most elaborate of these, with up to 5,000 people participating and 150 of these with speaking roles. Its origins date back to a cholera epidemic in the 19th century, which gave rise to a procession to petition relief.
Crucifixion of Jesus during the Holy Week celebrations in Iztapalapa, Mexico.
An actor playing the role of Jesus during Holy Week celebrations in Iztapalapa, Mexico. The actor chosen to play Christ goes through a year of spiritual and physical training before performing the role. In Mexico many communities stage processions for Good Friday.
Actors during the reenactment of the crucifixion of Jesus for the Holy Week celebrations in Iztapalapa, Mexico.
Crucifixion of Jesus Christ during the Holy Week celebrations in Iztapalapa, Mexico.
During the celebrations of Holy Week crosses and statues are covered till the Sunday of the resurrection of Jesus, in sign of mourning for his death. Tetela del Volcan, Morelos, Mexico
“Sayones" stand waiting for the Sunday procession to start in Tetela del Volcan, Morelos, Mexico. The Sayones, whose costumes are typical from the village, impersonate the Roman soldiers who killed Jesus. According to the tradition, their costumes are brightly colored with figures of saints, they hold machetes and wear a goat leather mask and big paper hats. After the mass that ends Holy Week on Sunday they run among the public attending the ceremony, and people throw lit matches at them to set their hats on fire, in sign of vengeance for their murderous act.
During the celebrations of Holy Week crosses and statues are covered till the Sunday of the resurrection of Jesus, in sign of mourning for his death. Tetela del Volcan, Morelos, Mexico
Attendees watch from above the ceremony that ends Holy Week on Sunday, where Sayones, impersonating the Roman soldiers who killed Jesus, run among the public and people throw lit matches at them to set their hats on fire, in sign of vengeance for their murderous act. Tetela del Volcan, Morelos, Mexico
“Sayones" try to turn off their hats on fire during the Sunday ceremony that ends Holy Week in Tetela del Volcan, Morelos, Mexico. The Sayones, whose costumes are typical of the village, impersonate the Roman soldiers who killed Jesus. Their costumes are brightly colored with figures of saints, they hold machetes and wear a goat leather mask and big paper hats. After the mass that ends Holy Week on Sunday they run among the public attending the ceremony, and people throw lit matches at them to set their hats on fire, in sign of vengeance for their murderous act.
Believers carry the statue of the Virgin Mary at the Sunday procession during Holy Week. Tetela del Volcan, Morelos, Mexico.
Followers of Antonio Analco, “tiempero” of Santiago Xalitzintla, Puebla, rest after a four-hour hike they undertook together with others to get to a sacred rock called “Ombligo” Spanish for “belly button” of volcano Popocatepetl. “Tiemperos" are Mexican shamans who are thought to be able to establish a dialogue with the forces of nature, and they guide the communities on the volcanoes during the performance of rituals that mix prehispanic and christian elements. Some of them have been struck by a lightning and survived, and in that case they’re thought to have received the teaching they need to perform their role of tiempero during the coma that preceded their return to life. Others spontaneously started at an early age to have visions involving the christian god and the spirits of the volcanoes, and learnt to interpret them.According to the tradition of Santiago Xalitzintla, every year on May 2nd Antonio Analco guides a number of followers on a two-hour-car ride and a four-hour-hike on the slopes of volcano Popocatepetl to reach a sacred rock called “El Ombligo”, Spanish for “belly-button” of the volcano, situated at a hight of about 4200 metres, which is thought to be a passage to the underworld. There are crosses stuck in the sand in front of the rock, and the group adorns them with flowers and human clothes. The participants then perform christian prayers and leave food offerings, asking for the rain which will grant the harvest of the same products they’re offering, a few months later. The right amount and intensity of rain is in fact crucial for the survival of the agricultural communities.
Men from a group that calls itself “Misioneros del Temporal”, Spanish for “Missionaries of the Storm”, perform religious rituals in a sacred place on a hill close to Tetela del Volcan, Morelos, Mexico. Their rituals, mix prehispanic traditions with Christian symbols and prayers in Central Mexico.
A young man takes part in the reenactment of the crucifixion of Jesus during Holy Week celebrations in Iztapalapa, Mexico.
Gaia Squarci
Easter

Celebrating Holy Week in Mexico

Alexandra Genova
5:00 AM ET

For one week in April, one of Mexico City’s most dangerous suburbs is transfigured. Rivalries are forgotten, the daily struggle is surrendered and enemies stand shoulder to shoulder, yielding to a higher power. Holy Week in Iztapalapa is a sight to behold.

Photographer Gaia Squarci documented the celebrations in the Mexican suburb; her surreal pictures emphasize the bright colored theatrics synonymous with High Church and the unshakable faith of its followers. “The crowd is excited, heated and scared at the same time,” Squarci tells TIME. “And however weak or powerful the participants’ individual connection to religion might be, the energy they live in those moments is real and shared.”

The Italian photographer visited Iztapalapa during the festival’s crescendo; the reenactment of the Passion, which collectively refers to Jesus’s suffering and redemptive death by crucifixion. The job of the players is taken very seriously; the actor who plays Jesus trains “physically and psychologically” for a whole year, says Squarci. Even those with non-speaking roles rehearse for months. It's an opportunity to play a part outside one's daily life and the intensely performative display offers a "collective catharsis" for all involved.

The participants’ dedication pays off. The hyperrealism of the enactment – made all the more graphic through Squarci’s vivid portrayal – is palpable. Fire and fake blood mingles with virgin white and pastel flowers; a chaotic coalescence of symbolic redemption. For her part, Squarci was drawn to the theatrics and the transformation of regular people into “symbols of history and religion.” While photographing, she searched for truth in their performances, examining “how much they were feeling real pain, anger, relief and also how bored they were or how hot they were under the sun.”

Squarci’s curiosity also stems from a personal pursuit to find answers. “I’m interested in what religion does to people," she says. "I want to explore its point of connection to the environment and to science." Squarci grew up within an Italian Christian culture, which inevitably shaped her values. She believes religion has been put into place to help "set an order in society, build expectations, increase hope for the fruits of hard work and keep it alive in the deepest moment of pain and disorientation." But, she adds, "At the same time they can easily become an instrument of social and political oppression." This project, which more generally explores the nuances of spirituality in Central Mexico, has allowed her to explore this conflict on a deeper level.

While Holy Week is a Christian celebration that varies wildly across the globe, Squarci also examined Mexico’s hyper-local ceremonies, very particular to their geography. Some of these take place on the volcanoes of Iztaccihuatl and Popocatepetl. “In central Mexico there’s a 'ritual geography'; a sacred landscape that has to do with the astronomical and climatic observation,” says Squarci. “It talks to the believers about the relationship of human beings with the mountains, volcanoes and hills.”

Squarci documented one such ritual, during a visit to the small village of Tetela del Volcan, which sits on the foothills of Popocatepetl, the most active volcano in Mexico. Led by local shamans, called Tiemperos, the festival of Medio Mundo sees Ancient characters – known as Sayones - take to the streets to reenact the arrest and crucifixion of Jesus. Saints are celebrated with fire displays and crosses are placed in caves, where wind is believed to have originated. Unlike Iztapalapa several hours away, this community is considered one of the safest municipalities in Mexico.

Though these volcanic rituals have a deep connection to ancient Aztec beliefs – linked to the sacred spirits and cycles of nature and agriculture – they have also absorbed Christian prayers and symbols. “I see these rituals as a delicate dance between awareness and painful denial about the survival of a culture that was violently outlawed and labeled as shameful and inferior,” says Squarci. Though syncretism has manifested itself even in these remote villages, an innate bond with nature is still potent. The reckless energy of the volcano acts as a “puppeteer, orchestrating this complex spiritual chemistry”, says Squarci.

Syncretism is a fundamental aspect to both celebrations but Squarci’s work doesn’t aim to tell the story of Mexico’s religious history. “My intention is not to illustrate, but rather to suggest a state of mind, an atmosphere, and to let the imagination travel,” she says. “My hope is to push the viewers to examine their own questions about religion and tradition, and the way they deal with them.”

Gaia Squarci is an Italian photographer and cinematographer based in New York. You can view more of her work here. Follow her on Instagram.

Paul Moakley, who edited this photo essay, is the Deputy Director of Photography at TIME and you can follow him on Twitter here.

Alexandra Genova is a writer and contributor for TIME LightBox. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram

