U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson visits Colllins Park apartment complex on April 12, 2017 in Miami, Fla.
U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson visits Colllins Park apartment complex on April 12, 2017 in Miami, Fla. Joe Raedle—Getty Images
Florida

Ben Carson Got Stuck in an Elevator After an Affordable Housing Tour

Associated Press
2:07 PM ET

(MIAMI) — The Miami leg of U.S. Housing and Development Secretary Ben Carson's national listening tour started with a glitch.

Carson got briefly stuck in an elevator after a visit Wednesday to the rooftop of the Courtside Family Apartments, a complex co-developed by former Miami Heat star Alonzo Mourning and his non-profit AM Affordable Housing.

The Miami Herald reports that Mourning arrived a few minutes late, so Carson and Miami-Dade County Public Housing Director Michael Liu began the tour without him. They got stuck along with five other people on the way down.

The elevator descended safely but the doors were jammed, so Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews had to pry them open. Carson smiled as he emerged from the elevator, and Mourning apologized profusely.

