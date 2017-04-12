U.S.
The "Fearless Girl" statue, a 4-foot statue of a young girl, defiantly looks up the iconic Wall Street "Charging Bull" sculpture in New York City on March 29, 2017.
The "Fearless Girl" statue, a 4-foot statue of a young girl, defiantly looks up the iconic Wall Street "Charging Bull" sculpture in New York City on March 29, 2017. Anadolu Agency—Getty Images
New York

‘Charging Bull’ Sculptor Blasts ‘Fearless Girl’ Statue: ‘She's There Attacking the Bull’

Melissa Chan
1:18 PM ET

The sculptor behind Wall Street's iconic "Charging Bull" called for New York City to pull the popular "Fearless Girl" statue, which he said has transformed his work of art from a positive image to a "negative" symbol of fear.

Arturo Di Modica, 76, was emotional at a news conference Wednesday when he described how the new 4-foot statue of a defiant little girl placed in front of the bronze bull has changed the message of his signature artwork from being a beacon of “strength” and “power” to a threat.

“She's there attacking the bull,” the longtime artist from Italy said about statue of the girl, which was placed in the center of the world’s financial capital in early March, ahead of International Women’s Day. “It’s really bad.”

“What they did — it’s negative,” he added.

Artist Arturo Di Modica, who created the iconic &quot;Charging Bull&quot; statue on Wall Street, is seen here with his lawyers and reporters on April 12, 2017.Artist Arturo Di Modica, who created the iconic "Charging Bull" statue on Wall Street, is seen here with his lawyers and reporters on April 12, 2017. Melissa Chan 

Modica and his attorneys said they have not dismissed the possibility of taking legal action against the city for allowing State Street Global Advisors, an investment service company, to put the statue of the little girl in front of the bull without first asking Modica for permission. The lawyers argued that Modica’s legal rights were violated.

“The fearless girl is fearless because she's confronting the bull,” said Norman Siegel, one of the artist’s attorneys.

State Street, which did not immediately comment, has said it strategically placed the statue of the girl in front of the iconic bull to make a statement about gender diversity and to send a message to finance companies to increase the number of women on their corporate boards.

It has inspired thousands of people across the world and has drawn flocks of spectators to the site. Mayor Bill de Blasio extended its permit for almost one year as a response to widespread requests to make it a permanent fixture.

Arturo Di ModicaArturo Di Modica Melissa Chan 

Siegel said State Street sent its message of female empowerment while hurting Modica’s “honor and reputation” in the process. "Remove her and place her somewhere else in the city,” the attorney said. “We're not asking it to be banned. Gender equality is a very serious and substantial issue. It permeates throughout our society,” Siegel continued. “None of us here today are in any way not proponents of gender equality, but there are issues of copyright and trademark.”

"Principles trump popularity," Siegel added.

The mayor's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

© 2017 Time Inc.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
