The Internet Had Some Thoughts on President Trump's Chocolate Cake Conversation

President Trump told China's President about the Syrian aistrike decision over chocolate cake , and it's lighting up the internet.

In an interview on Fox Business Network on Wednesday, Trump told Maria Bartiromo that the world leaders were eating the "most beautiful piece of chocolate cake that you've ever seen" when he notified President Xi Jinping that the airstrikes in Syria would start.

Trump added that President Xi was "enjoying it," when Trump received the message from generals at this formal dinner he hosted at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida. Trump told Xi he approved of the airstrikes because Syrian president Bashar al-Assad had used chemical weapons against his own people.

The intersection of politics and food — two online obsessions — led to a predictable swarm of reactions.

See some of the reactions below.

Huffington Post has really being killing it with the headlines pic.twitter.com/f8Mn0uhU0m - Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) April 12, 2017

Trump gave the go ahead to smack Assad during a slice of chocolate cake. Say what you will but my president has got style. pic.twitter.com/FePIJPrLAf - David Butler (@slimthig69) April 12, 2017

Leave it to Trump to ruin cake, too. - R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) April 12, 2017

Ladies and Gentlemen, it's President Donald 'Let Me Eat Cake' Trump: pic.twitter.com/88giwoEA1i - Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) April 12, 2017

In his most recent interview, Trump described a slice of cake with more passion and precision than he's ever brought to foreign policy. - John Iadarola (@johniadarola) April 12, 2017

'Let me eat cake.' - Donald Trump, bombing wherever - rob delaney (@robdelaney) April 12, 2017

Donald Trump, Our Kid President, Struck Syria Over Chocolate Cake https://t.co/K9SuocinJE pic.twitter.com/KJ0sdGu2Vi - usapolitic2 (@usapolitic2) April 12, 2017