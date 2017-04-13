Science
Search
Sign In
CrimeVirginia Father Convicted of Murdering 1-Year-Old Son to Collect $500,000 in Life Insurance
Toddler Death-Verdict
Video GamesNintendo Just Unexpectedly Cancelled the NES Classic
Vintage Game Console Shoot
HaitiThe U.N. Just Unanimously Voted to End Its Peacekeeping Mission in Haiti
UN soldiers from Brazilian Battalion 2 patrol in Port-au-Prince
photography5 Cameras That Take Better Photos Than Your Smartphone
Iphone 7 Is Presented in Madrid
ivory burn hunting
A Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) ranger stands guard around illegal stockpiles of burning elephant tusks, ivory figurines and rhinoceros horns at the Nairobi National Park in April 2016. Carl de Souza—AFP/Getty Images
animals

Research Shows Just How Much Hunting Reduces Animal Populations

Justin Worland
3:08 PM ET

Hunting has a devastating effect on animal populations — and the impact could worsen as development spreads in the future, according to research done in developing countries.

Researchers found that hunting on average leads to an 83% reduction in mammal populations within 25 miles of hunter access points like roads and towns. The findings, published in the journal Science, come as researchers in the developing world expect hunters to gain access to new areas thanks to millions of miles of roads expected to open in the coming decades. In the study, researchers call for expanded legal protection for animal habitats and increased law enforcement focus on illegal hunting.

"Strategies to sustainably manage wild meat hunting in both protected and unprotected tropical ecosystems are urgently needed," said study author Ana Benítez-López, a researcher at Radboud University in the Netherlands. "This includes monitoring hunting activities by increasing anti-poaching patrols and controlling overexploitation via law enforcement."

Hunting has also hit bird populations hard, with the practice leading to a 58% decline in population numbers within 4.5 miles of hunter access points. Researchers attribute the difference between the effect on birds and mammals to the amount of meat they provide. Commercial hunters are more likely to target mammals because they provide more meat, they said. Data for the new research came from more than 175 studies conducted in the tropics of developing countries.

Of course, hunting is far from the only threat faced by vulnerable animals across the globe. Loss of habitat due to human development, invasive species and climate change have all contributed to a loss of biodiversity across the globe. In turn, a loss of species diversity harms humans in a number of ways, by reducing pollination and pest control that supports agriculture and by allowing more carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME