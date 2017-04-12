Newsfeed
viral

Watch an Adventurous Cat Bravely Venture Onto the Baseball Field During a Game

Cady Lang
4:09 PM ET

On Tuesday night, an intrepid feline went where few cats have gone before: on the outfield of Marlins Park in Miami, while a baseball game was in full swing.

The kitty promptly captured the hearts of Marlins fans, who didn't seem to mind that the game needed a brief delay, as the small gray cat ran across the field, scaled the stadium wall, and eventually settled down on top of the Marlin Park Home Run sculpture.

Marlins fans weren't the only ones who were enamored with the cat — whoever was running the Marlins' Twitter account promptly christened the feline as the team's #rallycat, while the Marlins Park account live-tweeted its escapades.

In fact, the Marlins went so far as to solicit names for their new mascot.

Eventually, the cat left Marlins Park, but the Marlins would like it to know that it's welcome back at any time.

