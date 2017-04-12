Watch an Adventurous Cat Bravely Venture Onto the Baseball Field During a Game

On Tuesday night, an intrepid feline went where few cats have gone before: on the outfield of Marlins Park in Miami, while a baseball game was in full swing.

The kitty promptly captured the hearts of Marlins fans , who didn't seem to mind that the game needed a brief delay, as the small gray cat ran across the field, scaled the stadium wall, and eventually settled down on top of the Marlin Park Home Run sculpture.

Marlins fans weren't the only ones who were enamored with the cat — whoever was running the Marlins' Twitter account promptly christened the feline as the team's #rallycat, while the Marlins Park account live-tweeted its escapades.

Update: We have suspended use of our home run sculpture for the time being & are monitoring #RallyCat, who appears to be safe at the moment. - Marlins Park (@MarlinsPark) April 12, 2017

Our #OpeningNight attendance: 36,519 humans + one cat. 🐱 - Marlins Park (@MarlinsPark) April 12, 2017

In fact, the Marlins went so far as to solicit names for their new mascot.

So... what should we name our #RallyCat? 🐱🤔 - Miami Marlins (@Marlins) April 12, 2017

Eventually, the cat left Marlins Park, but the Marlins would like it to know that it's welcome back at any time.