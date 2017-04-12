U.S.
Search
Sign In
Donald TrumpPresident Trump Told Xi Jinping About Syria Attacks Over 'The Most Beautiful Piece of Chocolate Cake'
TOPSHOT-US-CHINA-DIPLOMACY-TRUMP-XI
Health CareWhat Americans Will Lose When They Push Immigrants Away: Doctors
Akash Goel's parents: Indian-American immigrant physicians
White HouseDoes Each Trip President Trump Takes to Mar-A-Lago Trip Cost Taxpayers $3 Million?
TelevisionThe Most Popular Netflix Shows in Each State
Screen Shot 2017-04-12 at 11.53.07 AM
California

Video Shows Sacramento Police Officer Beating Man After Alleged Jaywalking

Lisa Marie Segarra
12:07 PM ET

The Sacramento Police Department said it launched a formal investigation after a video of a Sacramento Police officer beating a man surfaced Monday.

The incident started after the man, who was identified as Nandi Cain Jr. by NBC, allegedly questioned why the officer was stopping him for jaywalking, the department said in a press release.

The Sacramento Police Department confirmed the validity of the video, which was initially posted on Facebook, in the release. The department also released dash cam footage of the altercation.

After a "review of the in-car camera videos, reports and facts surrounding the case," the SPD found the officer acted outside of company policy, according to the department press release. He was placed on leave with pay, the Sacramento Police Department said.

"The actions of the involved Sacramento Police Officer are disturbing and does not appear to be reasonable based upon the circumstances," a release from the department said.

Police noted that Cain was "physically resistive" in the patrol car and to Sheriff officers after arriving at the jail.

However, the department also found that "there were insufficient grounds for making a criminal complaint." The charges were dropped, according to the police department and Cain was released early Tuesday morning.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME