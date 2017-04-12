Video Shows Sacramento Police Officer Beating Man After Alleged Jaywalking

The Sacramento Police Department said it launched a formal investigation after a video of a Sacramento Police officer beating a man surfaced Monday.

The incident started after the man, who was identified as Nandi Cain Jr. by NBC , allegedly questioned why the officer was stopping him for jaywalking, the department said in a press release .

The Sacramento Police Department confirmed the validity of the video, which was initially posted on Facebook, in the release . The department also released dash cam footage of the altercation.

After a "review of the in-car camera videos, reports and facts surrounding the case," the SPD found the officer acted outside of company policy, according to the department press release. He was placed on leave with pay, the Sacramento Police Department said.

"The actions of the involved Sacramento Police Officer are disturbing and does not appear to be reasonable based upon the circumstances," a release from the department said.

Police noted that Cain was "physically resistive" in the patrol car and to Sheriff officers after arriving at the jail.

However, the department also found that "there were insufficient grounds for making a criminal complaint." The charges were dropped, according to the police department and Cain was released early Tuesday morning.