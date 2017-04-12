Internet Miraculously Wraps Pepsi, United Airlines and Sean Spicer Into One Meme

After a week of news dominated by not one, not two, but three major public relations disasters , the Internet is pretty much having a field day.

So of course, it seems only logical for the online fallout resulting from the trio of blunders — Pepsi's controversial Kendall Jenner ad , United Airlines' overbooking crisis and Sean Spicer's Hitler comments — to culminate in one meme that perfectly encapsulates the dreadful series of missteps. And that's exactly what Twitter user Chris Melberger has created.

"If Twitter this past week was a person here he is," Melberger captioned an image — which has since garnered over 21,000 likes and nearly 12,000 retweets — of Sean Spicer holding a Pepsi while dressed as a United pilot.

if twitter this past week was a person here he is pic.twitter.com/r9JM0tP7ee - Chris Melberger (@chrismelberger) April 11, 2017

Other Twitter users were quick to respond in kind, offering their own takes on the situation.

Pepsi: 'damn did we screw up.'



United: 'watch this.'



Sean Spicer: 'amateurs.' - JoeGlo 🗣 (@JoeGlo1) April 11, 2017

Pepsi: How will we get the spotlight off us?



United: Hold my ---.



Spicer: No no, step aside boys. I've got this. - Bradley P. Moss, Esq (@BradMossEsq) April 11, 2017

Pepsi: Yo check this out!



United: LOL hold my beer



Spicer: You think darkness is your ally? You merely adopted the dark. I was born in it. - Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) April 11, 2017

United: We’re having a bad week.



Sean Spicer: Hold my Pepsi. - Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) April 11, 2017

Pepsi: We own the biggest PR disaster of the year.

United: Hold my--

Sean Spicer: NOT EVEN HITLER GASSED PEOPLE! - Michael Luciano (@michaelsluciano) April 11, 2017

@jm_allen7 @MsAnnieRam Pepsi: We just made the most offensive PR gaffe.

United: Hold my Pepsi.

Spicer: Hitler didn't use Pepsi. - (((M J Grant))) (@campaignbear) April 11, 2017

2017's hottest Halloween outfits:

Sean Spicer (w/holocaust center map)

Kendall Jenner (w/Pepsi can)

United Passenger (w/blood & seat) - Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) April 12, 2017