Megan McCluskey
1:30 PM ET

After a week of news dominated by not one, not two, but three major public relations disasters, the Internet is pretty much having a field day.

So of course, it seems only logical for the online fallout resulting from the trio of blunders — Pepsi's controversial Kendall Jenner ad, United Airlines' overbooking crisis and Sean Spicer's Hitler comments — to culminate in one meme that perfectly encapsulates the dreadful series of missteps. And that's exactly what Twitter user Chris Melberger has created.

"If Twitter this past week was a person here he is," Melberger captioned an image — which has since garnered over 21,000 likes and nearly 12,000 retweets — of Sean Spicer holding a Pepsi while dressed as a United pilot.

Other Twitter users were quick to respond in kind, offering their own takes on the situation.

