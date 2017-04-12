Tech
Smartphones

One of the Galaxy S8's Biggest Features Won't Be Ready for Launch

Lisa Eadicicco
11:46 AM ET

Samsung's new virtual assistant won't be able to respond to voice requests when the Galaxy S8 launches later this month, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The smartphone maker has flaunted its new Bixby digital aide as one of the Galaxy S8's standout features, along with a nearly borderless screen and compatibility with a dock that allows the phone to function as a desktop computer. But the English language version of Bixby's voice recognition technology hasn't performed as well as the Korean edition during internal tests, the Journal reports. As a result, Samsung could reportedly delay the feature's U.S. launch until late May, weeks after the phone goes on sale on April 21.

A Samsung representative has not yet responded to TIME's request for comment. But the company did confirm to the Journal that the voice-activated service will be coming to the S8 later this spring, while other Bixby capabilities will be available at launch. In addition to answering spoken questions, Samsung says the digital aide will be able to show users relevant apps and content based on their habits and what they're doing. Bixby also uses the Galaxy S8's camera to provide more information about objects in the real world. In a demo, for example, the assistant was able to suggest food pairings after scanning the label on a bottle of wine.

The Galaxy S8 could mark Samsung's comeback following the fiasco that ensued with its Note 7 last year, which was recalled after reports of the phone overheating and in some cases catching fire. Bixby is particularly important for Samsung as it seeks to establish itself as a leader in artificial intelligence, a field that rivals like Amazon, Google, and Apple are also aggressively pursuing.

Follow TIME