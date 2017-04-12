Ideas
Five Best Ideas

Your Taxes Aren’t That High

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Sorry America, your taxes aren’t that high.

By Ben Steverman in Bloomberg

2. After surgery, you might go home with a prescription for home surveillance.

By Aaron Frank in Motherboard

3. Coming soon: Re-imagined soup kitchens feeding the hungry, fighting food waste and building community.

By Jessica Leigh Hester in CityLab

4. The link between mental and physical illness is real.

By Melissa Pandika in Ozy

5. Having one black teacher might keep black students from dropping out. Here’s why.

By Anya Kamenetz in KQED’s MindShift

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Follow TIME