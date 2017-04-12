Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
EnvironmentClimate Change Deniers Have President Trump's Ear. But Now They Want Results
Surrounded by miners, President Donald Trump signs the Energy Independence Executive Order at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Headquarters in Washington, DC, March 28, 2017.Although the administration has moved aggressively to curtail Obama era environmental regulations, climate change deniers charge the Administration is not going far enough.
New York‘Charging Bull’ Sculptor Blasts ‘Fearless Girl’ Statue: ‘She's There Attacking the Bull’
The "Fearless Girl" statue, a 4-foot statue of a young girl, defiantly looks up the iconic Wall Street "Charging Bull" sculpture in New York City on March 29, 2017.
Donald TrumpPresident Trump Told Xi Jinping About Syria Attacks Over 'The Most Beautiful Piece of Chocolate Cake'
TOPSHOT-US-CHINA-DIPLOMACY-TRUMP-XI
Health CareWhat Americans Will Lose When They Push Immigrants Away: Doctors
Akash Goel's parents: Indian-American immigrant physicians
viral

Police Shut Down This Wild Rave on a Train: 'There's a Time and a Place.'

Raisa Bruner
12:10 PM ET

It was a party on public transportation Monday night when a DJ and MC took to a crowded London subway car to set up a "fully-fledged" rave, in the words of the police who arrived to shut down the fun.

An internet prank group called Trollstation, a DJ who styles himself as DiscoBoy, and a lauded MC by the name of Harry Shotta were behind the pop-up nightclub experience on the Bakerloo line. Flashing lights, drums and bass, and dancing revelers were all part of the scene as the train traveled from the downtown Embankment to Paddington stations, as documented in a YouTube video. It's about a 15 minute ride. But, as it turns out, throwing a disco on the tube is not exactly legal, even if it was set up by a "light hearted" and "cooperative" group of troublemakers.

“Whilst officers relish any opportunity to experience underground drum and bass, we'd kindly ask DJs to refrain from using the Tube as a pop-up club," a spokesman for the British Transport Police explained of the situation. "It may be the Easter Holiday, but there is a time and a place and we'd ask everyone to consider other passengers using the network."

London's tube is known as an orderly place for commuters. Looks like wannabe club kids will have to find an underground venue that doesn't happen to move from station to station.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME