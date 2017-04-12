Newsfeed
White HouseSean Spicer Apologizes for Hitler Comments: 'I Let the President Down'
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, Trump Aide Kellyanne Conway, And Journalists Participate In Presidential Press Forum
TelevisionMargaret Atwood and Elisabeth Moss on the Urgency of The Handmaid’s Tale
elisabeth-moss-margaret-atwood-handmaids-tale-hulu
Late Night TelevisionJimmy Kimmel Slams Sean Spicer for Breaking the 'Never Defend Hitler' Rule
russiaWatch Live: Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Meets With Russian Officials in Moscow
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, left, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov shake hands prior to their talks in Moscow, April 12, 2017.
"The Family Fang" Premiere - 2016 Tribeca Film Festival
Gilbert Carrasquillo—FilmMagic
Bizarre

This Irish Hotel Fulfilled The Strangest Christopher Walken-Themed Request For a Customer

Cady Lang
11:05 AM ET

A hotel in Kilkenny, Ireland took its hospitality services to the next level when it fulfilled a guest's bizarre request to have a framed portrait of Christopher Walken in his room.

According to a Facebook post shared by both the guest Daniel Buckley and the Pembroke Kilkenny Hotel, Buckley asked for a framed picture of Christopher Walken (signed, if possible) from Pulp Fiction in the special requests section of his booking. The rationale he offered for this strange request? "My father was an assistant to Mr Walken for this film and this was his greatest accomplishment. We would like to be reminded of this."

While Buckley later admitted to radio station KCLR96fm that the backstory was made up, the Pembroke Kilkenny delivered his special request, printing out a photo of Walken in Pulp Fiction and even going so far as to have one of their employees copy Christopher Walken's signature onto the photo.

In an interview with the Irish Mirror, hotel manager Courtney said that while she wasn't sure if the story was true, she was more than happy to fulfill the request.

"We definitely like to acknowledge guests requests, what people are looking for," she said. "This was a little bit different, so we said, 'why not?'"

See the full post below.

