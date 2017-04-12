Chrissy Teigen Says No Woman Should Be Pressured to Have Kids

Chrissy Teigen thinks motherhood should be a choice.

Teigen, mother to daughter Luna with husband John Legend, talked with Refinery 29 about challenging the assumption that women should want to have children

“I think it’s really commendable to even doubt the process out loud, ” she said of the expectation on women to become mothers, “because I don’t feel like people should be pressured to have children.”

Since becoming a mother, Teigen has been vocal about coping with postpartum depression. She offered advice to women in similar situations. “Know that there’s a light on the other side,” she said. “Just when you think it’s really, really bad, it’s going to get better. So hopefully, if you’re going through something tough you can find some peace in knowing that.”

Teigen is now looking ahead and is busy with numerous projects, including a cookbook and the new season of TV show Lip Sync Battle.

“I feel like everything’s coming together really well right now, so I’m feeling really good,” she said. “I’m in a much better place!”

[Refinery 29]