Watch Live: President Trump Meets with NATO Secretary General

TIME
1:52 PM ET

President Donald Trump will meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the White House on Wednesday.

During his campaign and since taking office, Trump has been critical of NATO, calling the alliance "obsolete" and arguing that too many member states fail to meet the requirement for defense spending. On Tuesday, Trump approved the addition of Montenegro to NATO.

Trump and Stoltenberg are scheduled to meet at 3 p.m. and hold a joint press conference at 4 p.m. They are expected to discuss the recent chemical weapons attack in Syria as well as the Trump administration's commitment to NATO.

Watch live here.

