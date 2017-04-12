TV personality Chelsea Handler attends 2016 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards in Hollywood, California, on November 14, 2016.

'He Can't Possibly Be That Stupid Naturally.' Chelsea Handler Shreds Sean Spicer's Hitler Comment on Conan

Chelsea Handler is unimpressed with President Trump's Press Secretary.

The comedian tore into Sean Spicer during an appearance on Conan O'Brien's show on Tuesday, after Spicer caused outcry when he incorrectly said "even Hitler didn't use chemical weapons" at a press briefing Tuesday.

Spicer "can’t possibly be that stupid naturally" Handler said.

The star joked that she thinks President Trump corners Spicer before briefings, whispering “say something about Hitler" in the spokesman's ear.

O'Brien then brought up Spicer's subsequent apology, which Handler quickly dismissed.

“Whatever, that means nothing at this point. I don’t understand how you can keep that job and go out there and do that," she said.

Handler is no fan of Trump's daughter Ivanka either, for standing by her father.

"As a woman, I would never let my father run for president, knowing what I know about my father," she said.