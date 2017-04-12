Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
RetirementThis Is What Retirement Looked Like in 1970
Sun City, retirement village in Arizona, 1970.
TransportationHere Are All the Airlines That Have Trolled United — So Far
United Airlines jets sit at gates at O'Hare International Airport on September 19, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois.
the morning briefThe Morning Brief: Rex Tillerson in Russia, Sean Spicer and J. Geils
White House press secretary Sean Spicer pauses while talking to the media during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, April 11, 2017.
White HousePresident Trump on His Plan for North Korea: ‘You Never Know, Do You? You Never Know'
President Donald Trump in the State Department Library in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building (EEOB) on April 11, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Late Night Television

'He Can't Possibly Be That Stupid Naturally.' Chelsea Handler Shreds Sean Spicer's Hitler Comment on Conan

Zamira Rahim
9:00 AM ET

Chelsea Handler is unimpressed with President Trump's Press Secretary.

The comedian tore into Sean Spicer during an appearance on Conan O'Brien's show Conan on Tuesday, after Spicer caused outcry when he incorrectly said "even Hitler didn't use chemical weapons" at a press briefing Tuesday.

Spicer "can’t possibly be that stupid naturally" Handler said.

The star joked that she thinks President Trump corners Spicer before briefings, whispering “say something about Hitler" in the spokesman's ear.

O'Brien then brought up Spicer's subsequent apology, which Handler quickly dismissed.

“Whatever, that means nothing at this point. I don’t understand how you can keep that job and go out there and do that," she said.

Handler is no fan of Trump's daughter Ivanka either, for standing by her father.

"As a woman, I would never let my father run for president, knowing what I know about my father," she said.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME