United Airlines jets sit at gates at O'Hare International Airport on September 19, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois.
United Airlines jets sit at gates at O'Hare International Airport on September 19, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. Scott Olson—Getty Images
Transportation

Here Are All the Airlines That Have Trolled United — So Far

Madeline Farber
8:49 AM ET

United Airlines has come under fire since a video showing one United passenger being forcibly removed from a flight from Chicago to Louisville circulated online and caused widespread outrage. Now, United's competitors have taken to the internet to troll the airline.

Emirates Airlines on Tuesday released a 30-second ad announcing it had been made TripAdviser's best airline in the world. But at the end, the airline took a jab at United's popular slogan, saying: "Fly the friendly skies... this time for real."

Shortly before, Royal Jordanian tweeted "We are here to keep you #united Dragging is strictly prohibited," while subsequently sharing a non-smoking messaged. But as Mashable reports, many Twitter users picked up on this subtle dig at United.

Turkish airlines subtly prodded United when it responded to a tweet from Arianna Huffington, the founder and former Editor-in-Chief at the Huffington Post. Huffington first tweeted at the airline, writing: "Instead of involuntarily removing a passenger, Turkish Air assists in involuntary adding one," while sharing a story of a baby who was born during a Turkish Airlines flight. The airline responded with a subtle jab to United:

On Tuesday, about two days after the incident made news, United's CEO Oscar Munoz issued an apology, calling the episode "truly horrific."

Follow TIME