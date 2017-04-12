Here Are All the Airlines That Have Trolled United — So Far

United Airlines has come under fire since a video showing one United passenger being forcibly removed from a flight from Chicago to Louisville circulated online and caused widespread outrage. Now, United's competitors have taken to the internet to troll the airline.
Emirates Airlines on Tuesday released a 30-second ad announcing it had been made TripAdviser's best airline in the world. But at the end, the airline took a jab at United's popular slogan, saying: "Fly the friendly skies... this time for real."
Shortly before, Royal Jordanian tweeted "We are here to keep you
#united Dragging is strictly prohibited," while subsequently sharing a non-smoking messaged. But as Mashable reports, many Twitter users picked up on this subtle dig at United.
Turkish airlines subtly prodded United when it responded to a tweet from Arianna Huffington, the founder and former Editor-in-Chief at the Huffington Post. Huffington first tweeted at the airline, writing: "Instead of involuntarily removing a passenger, Turkish Air assists in involuntary adding one," while sharing a story of a baby who was born during a Turkish Airlines flight. The airline responded with a subtle jab to United:
On Tuesday, about two days after the incident made news, United's CEO Oscar Munoz issued an apology, calling the episode "truly horrific."