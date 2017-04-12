President Donald Trump in the State Department Library in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building (EEOB) on April 11, 2017 in Washington, DC.

President Donald Trump in the State Department Library in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building (EEOB) on April 11, 2017 in Washington, DC. Olivier Douliery—Getty Images

President Trump on His Plan for North Korea: ‘You Never Know, Do You? You Never Know'

Responding to questions about escalating tensions between the U.S. and North Korea, President Donald Trump declined to delve into specifics about his plans, but said he is sending an "armada" toward the Korean peninsula.

"You never know, do you? You never know," Trump said in an interview with Fox Business, when asked how the U.S. is approaching North Korea. "You know I don't talk about the military."

Trump has often said that he doesn't like to publicly reveal military plans before acting on them.

"I don't want to talk about it," Trump said during the Fox Business interview, which aired Wednesday. "We are sending an armada. Very powerful. We have submarines. Very powerful — far more powerful than the air craft carrier, that I can tell you. And have the best military people on Earth."

On Saturday, the U.S. dispatched the Navy's Carl Vinson carrier strike group toward the Korean peninsula as a show of force.

Trump spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping about North Korea on Wednesday, after urging China to help the U.S. handle North Korea's repeated nuclear weapon tests. Xi called for a peaceful resolution to the tension.

.@POTUS on Kim Jong Un: 'He is doing the wrong thing.' pic.twitter.com/Tbhl4Mk9IK - FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) April 12, 2017

North Korea on Tuesday warned it would launch a nuclear attack against the U.S. over any display of American aggression, Reuters reported .

"He is doing the wrong thing," Trump told Fox Business, referring to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.