U.S.
Search
Sign In
TransportationHere Are All the Airlines That Have Trolled United — So Far
United Airlines jets sit at gates at O'Hare International Airport on September 19, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois.
the morning briefThe Morning Brief: Rex Tillerson in Russia, Sean Spicer and J. Geils
White House press secretary Sean Spicer pauses while talking to the media during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, April 11, 2017.
White HousePresident Trump on His Plan for North Korea: ‘You Never Know, Do You? You Never Know'
President Donald Trump in the State Department Library in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building (EEOB) on April 11, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Behind the PhotosUnraveling a 70-Year-Old Photographic Mystery
Tereska, a child in a residence for disturbed children. She drew a picture of "home" on the blackboard. Warsaw, 1948.
Hillary Clinton Campaigns In Crucial States Ahead Of Tuesday's Presidential Election
LeBron James speaks during a campaign rally with Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at the Cleveland Public Auditorium on November 6, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.  Justin Sullivan—Getty Images
U.S.

LeBron James Is Going to Open a Public School for At-Risk Kids

Zamira Rahim
8:11 AM ET

LeBron James is honoring his roots.

James will open the "I Promise School", which will be aimed at helping vulnerable children, according to ESPN. The Cleveland Cavaliers star is working with the public schools in his hometown of Akron, Ohio for the initiative.

The school will open in fall 2018 for children in third and fourth grades, with plans to have grades one to eight established by 2022. The "I Promise School" will be supported by James' family foundation.

"This school is so important to me because our vision is to create a place for the kids in Akron who need it most -- those that could fall through the cracks if we don't do something," said James.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME